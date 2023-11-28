It feels like true wireless earbuds have been around forever, but they’re relatively new to the audio scene. True wireless earbuds piqued the ears of the public back in 2016 when Apple first released the AirPods. Not long after, other companies followed suit and arguably improved upon this tech, and now consumers enjoy an abundance of choices.

What are true wireless earbuds, and are they right for you?

No worries if you haven’t heard of true wireless earbuds before. You’ve probably glossed over this clunky term while scrolling for earbuds. In essence, true wireless earbuds are devoid of any connecting cords. That’s an important distinction because plenty of headphones and neckbands are wireless as well.

So, when you see a pair advertised as “true wireless earbuds,” you’ll know that not only do the buds connect wirelessly (through Bluetooth), but there are also zero cords needed for them to work. And if you want, you can even use one bud at a time, as they function independently.

True wireless earbuds are designed for uninhibited movement, which is one of the reasons athletes and exercise enthusiasts use them. Who would want a pair of cords flopping around while they're running? Moreover, many true wireless earbuds include other perks, such as hands-free calls and voice commands.

You’ll also find active noise cancellation (ANC), user-friendly touch controls, and intuitive apps that let you tailor your sound settings. These features don’t come cheap, and you often have to pay a pretty penny to truly enjoy things like ANC. However, if you're open to compromise, rest assured there are several budget-friendly options, such as the JLab JBuds Mini, that offer excellent audio quality and a competent range of features.

Wireless earbuds vs. wireless headphones

Of course, true wireless earbuds are not without downsides. Battery life varies wildly, but generally speaking you’ll be charging them more often than a pair of wireless headphones. Even the cheaper wireless headphones last longer on one charge than most wireless earbuds. Also, wireless headphones typically offer comparable (or better) sound quality — and for less. There are exceptions.

When it comes to cost, you can easily spend $300 on wireless headphones, just like you can easily spend $300 on wireless earbuds. However, chances are, dishing out $300 for wireless headphones will take you further in terms of overall quality. Earbuds just aren’t there yet. That isn’t to say true wireless earbuds are not without merit — their popularity says otherwise. They’re lightweight, portable, and always improving. Whether you’re an audiophile looking to enjoy some unfettered listening on the subway or just want to exercise without wires flapping around, true wireless earbuds are the best option.

Are true wireless earbuds safe for your hearing?

True wireless earbuds are as safe as any other earpiece or headset as long as you don’t max out the volume. Prolonged use at high volumes may lead to hearing loss, so keep that head-banging to a minimum. Luckily, a lot of wireless earbuds these days come with volume safety controls. Some, like Sony’s WF-700N, even offer ambient noise control, which lets you enjoy your music while still being aware of your surroundings.

Will true wireless earbuds fit all ear types?

Ear canals, or more specifically, the "bowl" leading to the ear canal, are as diverse as fingerprints. That's one of the reasons brands often include several ear tips. Even then, they might not fit right. For those with small ears, check out this collection of smaller true wireless earbuds.

Are true wireless earbuds waterproof?

The IP ratings for true wireless earbuds vary greatly, but most of them offer some sort of protection. At the extreme end, the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds have an IP68 rating. You could accidentally drop them into 5 feet of water for 30 minutes, and they'd be okay. Still, others only offer minimal protection from sweat and dust. That should be suitable for exercise and the occasional drizzle, but steer clear from the pool and heavy rain.

All this to say, if you're in the market for true wireless earbuds, you're not without options. From budget buys to premium picks, there's something for everyone. We've come a long way since 2016, and the tech only continues to improve. Sure, the battery life isn't quite there yet, but it's only a matter of time before true wireless earbuds are on par with over-the-ear headphones.