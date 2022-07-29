Ring products have changed how we approach home security in this modern era of always-on and internet-connected devices. They have become common for many, from video doorbells to a complete security suite of cameras inside and out. Since we constantly interact with and monitor these devices daily, it would be helpful to simplify those actions as much as possible.

The Ring products now support Modes, a convenient feature that allows you to automate your smart home experience with a single tap. This guide covers what Modes can do for you and highlights some of its core functionalities.

What is the Modes feature for Ring products?

Imagine leaving home for work and having to arm your Ring cameras while also making sure to activate your alarm, door sensors, and keypad. The more products in your home security chain, the higher number of actions you'd have to take to make them do what you want, right?

That would mean activating your devices each time you leave the house and deactivating certain ones after returning home. Doing this daily can become a hassle for many, especially when technology is supposed to make our lives easier, not more complicated.

The Ring app on your smartphone allows you to control every aspect of your Ring devices. In the past, many of these tasks had to be done manually. With the introduction of the Modes feature, you can now combine your device actions into a single tap based on your needs. Cutting back on redundancy makes for a better user experience.

The 3 Modes options in the app include Disarmed, Home, and Away. In the sections below, we highlight these Modes individually so that you can better understand each of them.

What Modes options are currently available?

The Modes feature in the Ring app allows you to customize your devices however you'd like based on your needs. You can use the default options to keep things simple or dive a little deeper and make your own custom changes.

To find the Modes option in the Ring app, go to Settings > Enable Modes. You'll find each of these Modes and their features below.

Disarmed Mode

You can use Disarmed Mode if you need to temporarily disable all your Ring devices on the spot, no questions asked. When Disarmed Mode is turned on, you can travel around your home without triggering your Ring devices every step of the way. This can help prevent unnecessary sensors, alarms, and cameras from going off during that time frame.

You may not need to use Disarmed Mode frequently, but the choice is there should you ever want it. Ring states that in this Mode, all fire and CO sensors will still be active for safety purposes.

You can include your outside cameras as a part of Disarmed Mode. The default option leaves them active. Disabling the Ring devices using this method temporarily shuts down your entire security system with a single action.

Home Mode

You'll use Home Mode when you're at home and physically within your property. For example, you may not want the security cameras inside your house to record your activities when you're there.

Home Mode, by default, prevents the inside cameras from recording, detecting motion, or showing Live View to protect your privacy. This helps everyone feel comfortable without stressing about someone randomly triggering those devices.

And don't worry, your external cameras stay armed as usual when Home Mode is enabled to help keep you safe.

To adjust which sensors to track and monitor when using Home Mode, go to Settings > Modes > Home > Sensors.

Away Mode

This is the other Mode you'll frequently use as it relates to when you leave your home or property, such as going to work for the day. Away Mode enables video recording, motion detection, and Live View by default for each of your inside security cameras. At the same time, all external devices will be armed automatically to protect your entire property; this includes your Ring Doorbell.

Away Mode is convenient, especially when you're rushing to head out the door. No more manually arming all of your Ring devices from here on out.

To adjust which sensors to track and monitor when using Away Mode, go to Settings > Modes > Away > Sensors.

Do you have to use the Ring Modes feature?

The Modes feature was made to help you manage multiple Ring devices with a single tap. Although highly beneficial without question, you don't have to use it since it's an optional setting.

Maybe if you only own a single Ring device in your home, such as a Ring Video Doorbell 4, you may choose to skip it for now. However, when you start adding other Ring products to the mix, we highly recommend enabling Modes and using them to simplify your smart home life.

Ring Modes can greatly enhance your smart home security system

Incorporating these Ring Modes into your daily routine can bring your smart home experience to the next level. Using Home Mode when you arrive can help you settle down faster after a long day at work. Likewise, Away Mode takes out the guesswork and gets you out the door sooner with fewer distractions. Disarmed Mode temporarily disables all Ring devices in one shot, allowing you to freely walk around your home as needed.

And don't forget that you can always customize these Modes to fit your specific needs at any time in the future.

Now that you know what Ring Modes can do, you might be interested in expanding your Ring smart home devices with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. This allows you to set up a security camera in any location you want. No wires or cables are required.