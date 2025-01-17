TikTok will be banned in the US on January 19, 2025. However, it's not yet a certainty. Trump is considering suspending the ban for up to three months, and Chinese government officials have considered selling TikTok's US operations to Elon Musk (although TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has called this story pure fiction). But assuming all these efforts fall through, and the TikTok ban is enforced, what does this mean for Americans?

It's easy to dismiss TikTok as a platform where social-media-savvy teens waste time watching silly videos, but the truth is much more complex than that. 17% of Americans regularly get news on TikTok, and its importance as a platform for independent artists will make it even more challenging for them to break into the mainstream. There's also the impact on other apps, including the Chinese social media app RedNote, which TikTok users are flocking to ahead of the ban.

What does the TikTok ban mean for current users?

You can try to evade the ban, but it won't be easy

After the ban goes into effect, you will not be able to download the TikTok app from the App Store or Play Store in the US. You also won't be able to access the TikTok website from inside the country. Any internet provider or company that provides access to TikTok faces steep fines.

It's not clear what will happen to users who have already downloaded the app, but there's precedent. When the Indian government banned TikTok in 2020, opening the app displayed an informative message rather than the TikTok home screen.

Close

The error message displayed on the TikTok app in India

The only way to use the TikTok app in the US will be through a VPN. This method currently works for users in India, but it may not be worth it. As US content creators migrate to other platforms, the variety of new English-speaking content will drop dramatically. If the Canadian TikTok ban goes ahead, it will drop even further. However, you won't be able to update the app through the Play Store or App Store without changing your regional settings.

The only ray of hope is that Americans don't need to worry about the consequences of circumnavigating the ban. Only app stores and internet providers face fines for distributing, maintaining, or updating the platform. You cannot be charged for using TikTok in the US after the ban.

What happens to TikTok's unique content?

The app is more important than you might think

It's common for content creators to post simultaneously on multiple platforms. YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels follow the same basic structure as TikTok, so it's easy to imagine that things might not change much for US users as they could migrate to another platform. However, TikTok hosts content that is unlike any other social media app.

News

A notable shift in the social media landscape could be in the type of news Americans consume as TikTok has a unique demographic of news influencers compared to other social media sites. Compared to Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, it has the smallest gender gap among news influencers. It's the only platform where news influencers who identify as left-leaning outnumber those who identify as right-leaning. News influencers on TikTok are also more likely to show support for LGBTQ+ rights.

50% of news influencers on TikTok are men, while 45% are women.

Over half of US adults say they at least sometimes get news from social media. If the majority of news influencers on TikTok don't migrate to other social media platforms, Americans who stop using TikTok could see a stronger right-wing slant to their news.

Music

TikTok makes it easy for independent artists to reach a wide audience. Many artists hit the mainstream partly thanks to TikTok, and TikTok user engagement on music videos correlates with streaming volumes. While there is controversy about how TikTok pays out royalties, it's clear that the platform is important for independent artists looking to break into the mainstream.

However, the impact of a TikTok ban on US artists might not be that severe. While the app is responsible for many hit singles, it's hard for an artist to recapture that moment consistently. Competitors like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts aren't as well-known for launching viral hits, so we may see one of these platforms fill the hole made by TikTok in the music industry after the ban.

What could replace TikTok in the US?

RedNote is surging in popularity with Americans

Source: Google Play Store

Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, is currently the number one downloaded app in the US on the App Store and Play Store. The Chinese social media app, named after Mao Zedong's "little red book" of favorite sayings, has a similar video-sharing format. However, there's also space for photo galleries like Instagram. It's more similar to Instagram than TikTok.

RedNote is the hottest name for a TikTok replacement, but it's not designed for English-speaking users. The default language is Mandarin, which makes it challenging for English users to understand the app's terms and conditions. It's also ironic that cybersecurity experts have concerns with RedNote's lack of transparency about how it uses the data it collects. Should RedNote's popularity last in the US, the government may also ban it for the same reasons as TikTok.

Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are more likely to last. These apps aren't in danger of a US ban, and they're far more accessible than RedNote.

What will social media look like a year from now?

TikTok's popularity in the US has turned the nationwide ban into a worldwide news story. However, while the loss of its unique news and music content is unfortunate, it's unlikely to dramatically change the average American's social media experience. Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts may not have the same mystique as TikTok, but they're more than capable of filling the gap. And who knows, perhaps RedNote will show that Americans have an insatiable desire for Chinese video-sharing apps.