You can read the original version of the show notes on our RSS feed — long story short, we've got Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a chatter ahead of I/O 2023 this week — but as a lifelong guy from around Boston whose taste in music was truly shaped during his time at Emerson College's WERS-FM (where they still give the Pixies plenty of airplay), seeing the Pixies persist and thrive as they approach four decades of giving a surf-punk slant to rock is amazing and I'm happy about what happened this week on Twitter. Okay, on with the show.
04:26 | The First Part
- Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold ahead of I/O 2023
- Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far
- The first OnePlus foldable phone could launch in August
- Nothing Phone 2 hype season kicks off with mysterious close-up video
- The Galaxy S23 FE could have a major camera upgrade in store
- Samsung One UI 5 Watch will launch on this year's new Galaxy smartwatches
32:36 | The Second Part
- Google Passkeys will replace passwords
- Google vows to fix a glaring omission in Authenticator's cloud backup
- Google Home's lighting control picks up a long-awaited facelift
- You can blame this Pixies song for Google Assistant canceling your alarm
- Redfall is Now One of the Lowest-Rated Steam Games of All Time (gamerant.com)
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com