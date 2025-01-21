Talk to a grounded, even-footed tech journalists and the first thing you'll find getting them down is the all-cylinders pulse of artificial intelligence everywhere. Sure, PC and gaming hardware is still extremely interesting, but when it comes to smartphones, it feels like we're entering this week's Unpacked event like it was 2024 — except, there's more of it.

On this Android Police podcast, a prelude to the Galaxy S25 series, the prelude to the prelude of the best phone of the Galaxy S25 series (that may not actually be that great after all), an assessment of where the industry is, a newsflash about TikTok from Friday with some prescient calls on what happened through today, and just a lot of hype over what little Nintendo told us about the Switch 2. It's a good listen or a good watch if you look us up on YouTube. You know how.

01:04 | Galaxy S25

31:56 | Brief Flashes

40:06 | Switch 2

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0