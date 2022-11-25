‘Cinematic experience’ is an overused term in the world of projectors. Most companies make tall claims to deliver such an experience with their projectors and fall short on resolution, brightness, and overall picture quality.

WEMAX Nova’s newest laser projector stands out in a sea of similar projectors in the market. It carries all the ingredients to deliver a truly mesmerizing experience at home. Let’s check it out in detail. While traditional TV display size has reached beyond triple digits, they are expensive and not convenient to move around easily. A dedicated projector is your ideal pick if you want to watch the upcoming NFL games or FIFA with friends and family in the backyard. If you plan to get one this Black Friday, you simply can’t go wrong with WEMAX’s 4K Laser Projector.

Whether it’s display tech, brightness, native resolution, connectivity options, or size flexibility, Nova 4K Smart Laser Projector checks all the boxes. Here’s what makes it special among similar offerings from other companies.

4K resolution

Most projectors offer full-HD resolution and call it a day. Streaming your favorite TV shows, movies, or sports games on a 1080p resolution is never a good idea. You always end up with a below-average streaming experience due to limited resolution support on a big screen. WEMAX Nova supports a true 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. It ensures crisp image quality to enjoy finer details in movies and sports.

With this projector, you will never feel out of the loop while streaming the latest Fast & Furious series or the touchdown pass from Patrick Maholmes. on your projector.

Unrivaled display tech

A 4K Ultra HD resolution is incomplete without a high-tech display. Thankfully, WEMAX Nova doesn’t disappoint a bit in that regard. The 4K Laser Projector offers 3000:1 native contrast for deep blacks and whiter whites to deliver eye-popping colors. The projector uses ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) tech, specifically designed to overcome the disadvantages of a traditional projector. That, combined with the DLP display technology, ensures a richer color gamut of images and diffuses light without affecting picture quality.

The 4K resolution is paused with a bright 2100 ANSI lumens to offer ample brightness on sunny days. Nova 4K Projector also supports HDR10 for a better viewing experience.

Impeccable sound quality

Carrying around a dedicated speaker setup with your projector is always inconvenient. Sound quality is equally important as the picture quality in a projector. A below-average or tiny sound leaves you with an unpleasant streaming experience at home.

The WEMAX Nova 4K Laser Projector boasts next-level, perfectly tuned audio performance. It packs 30W Dolby Audio DTS HD speakers with two 10W full-range speakers and two 5W tweeters. The ideal audio setup delivers high bass and crisp sound quality. Whether you cheer for your favorite NBA team or watch the latest House of the Dragon, you never feel out of the scene due to excellent sound quality.

Thanks to HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity, you can always hook up your existing home theater setup with the Nova Laser Projector and complete your ideal cinematic experience at home.

Size flexibility

Whether you want to create a lifestyle room, a full-blown theater setup, or use the projector in a backyard, the WEMAX Nova projector has enough flexibility to fit in every scenario. The projector offers an 8-Point keystone correction to let you make micro-adjustments to the picture size and quality.

It also packs an ultra-short throw technology to set any screen size between 80 and 150 inches at 4K Ultra-HD resolution. You can set the light source to screen distance to 18.5 inches, 23.2 inches, 27.9 inches, and 35 inches to get 80-, 100-, 120-, and 150-inch picture sizes, respectively. Overall, you have all the options to create an ideal projector setup without breaking a sweat.

Keeps eyes strain in check

Streaming the latest Netflix series or a long NFL game can get tiring. Most projectors don’t offer any protection to your eyes and result in eye strain in the short term. The same is true for traditional TVs that release direct light to the eyes. WEMAX Nova 4K is an exception here. Laser TV projectors are more friendly to your eyes.

WEMAX also promises robust reliability for long-term use. The lighting components deliver up to 25,000 hours of lamp life, which should be enough for several years of use.

Smart design

WEMAX Nova 4K projector shines with a smart, compact design. Measuring 17.95 x 12.13 x 3.58 inches, the projector perfectly complements the rest of the home furniture without taking up much space. With a 0.233:1 throw ratio, you only need to place the projector 9 inches away from your viewing wall to project a clear video feed.

Android TV OS

With most projectors, you must connect a streaming device like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV stick, or Roku stick to access your favorite apps and games on a big screen. WEMAX Nova 4K dethrones the competition by offering Android TV 9 OS out of the box. You don’t need to connect any other streaming device to your projector. The default Google Play Store is ready to serve you with thousands of apps and games at your fingertips.

Once you set up WEMAX Nova, head to Google Play Store and download HBO Max, Disney+, Showtime, Hulu, and more. The goodies don’t end here. You can summon a voice assistant using your projector’s remote and play your favorite TV show or movie with voice commands.

Rich connectivity options

There is no drought of connectivity options in the WEMAX Nova 4K projector. It carries three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, LAN, AU, AV, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can easily connect your laptop, camera, smartphone, tablet, DVD player, speakers, and even gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox to play new releases on a big screen. If you have an old USB drive, connect it to WEMAX Nova to remember old memories with friends and family.

The projector supports Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. You should connect to a 5GHz network frequency for robust network connectivity and a buffer-free streaming experience.

High-end specifications

The built-in specifications matter if you plan to use the default Android OS to stream entertainment and sports content. WEMAX Nova has an Amlogic T962X-H CPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage to run day-to-day operations smoothly.

If you find the CPU, RAM, or storage limiting, you can always connect a more powerful streaming device like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, NVIDIA Shield, or an Android TV with a better CPU and more storage/RAM.

Pricing

WEMAX Nova 4K Laser Projector usually retails for $2,699.99 on Amazon. The company has knocked off 30% from the asking price to bring it down to only $1,889.99. You are looking at a massive $810 discount on the purchase. What are you waiting for? Buy the WEMAX Nova projector from the link below and enjoy holiday releases with friends and family on a big screen.

See at Amazon

WEMAX Nova 4K creates a mini theater at home

With WEMAX Nova 4K Laser Projector, you don’t need to worry about missing the latest Marvel movie in theaters or the Super Bowl in Stadiums. You can simply download Disney+ or ESPN+ from the Play Store on your projector, connect a high-end speaker setup, and enjoy the cinematic experience at home. WEMAX has simply hit it out of the park with its flagship Laser Projector, and this Black Friday is the perfect time to grab one at a discounted rate.