Social media feeds are flooded with "New Year, new me" posts at the start of every new year. January is the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf, especially when you add a new fitness tracker. A common New Year's resolution is to lose weight, which equates to crowded gyms and an uptick in fitness subscriptions.

However, most people slack off within a few weeks and cancel their memberships and subscriptions by March. Research suggests it takes 21 to 66 days for a new behavior to become a habit. So, don't wait until January 1st. Here are eight fitness and wellness apps you can use now to build a healthier daily routine.

8 FitOn

A comprehensive free workout app

One drawback of many fitness apps is that they put most of the content behind a paywall, with a handful available for free. FitOn is different in that most of its content is free to use. There is a subscription option, but you aren't continuously spammed with overlays pushing you to subscribe. So, it should be on your shortlist as one of the first options to try for a new workout routine.

This comprehensive tool focuses on workouts and more. It targets influential factors like diet, hydration, sleep, and mental health. The app is popular and routinely adopted by workplaces and gyms to bolster wellness within their workforce and membership rosters.

There's a lot to love about FitOn's robust workout catalog and informational content. However, some areas are paywalled. You need the FitOn Pro subscription to cast workouts to smart TVs or computers. Likewise, a personalized meal plan, customized coaching, and real-time video chats with live coaches are all paywalled. Still, at $9 per month or $60 for the year, FitOn is cheaper than most gym memberships.

Your changes have been saved FitOn Fitness In-app purchases Yes Subscription Full access is $9/month or $60 annually App Publisher FitOn Publish date January 1, 2019 Categories fitness See at Google Store

7 Strava

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts

One popular app for outdoor fitness enthusiasts is Strava. This GPS-focused app helps you track your fitness activities and share maps of previous runs, walks, or hikes. Although outdoor activities are prioritized, you can track over 40 types of exercises.

Strava's app is system-agnostic and works with any Android-based watch. It offers robust tracking for workout metrics. It pairs with fitness trackers, heart rate monitors, and other wearable devices to sync and merge data.

Strava accurately measures caloric intake, water consumption, and other fitness-adjacent metrics. However, its enhanced community sets it apart. There's something for everyone, from branded communities by fitness firms like New Balance to legitimate running and hiking fitness groups.

Strava offers extra benefits, such as Beacon, a real-time location-sharing safety feature. While Strava is free to use, its three monthly subscription options are billed annually for individuals, students, and families.

Your changes have been saved Strava In-app purchases ✅ Yes $2.99 - $79.99 per item Subscription Individual $7 monthly/$80 annually; Student $3 monthly/$40 annually; Family $3 per person monthly/$140 annually ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Strava Inc. Publish date June 9, 2011 Categories Health & Fitness Expand See at Play Store

6 Pilates Workout at Home

Perfect for equipment-free workouts

Close

If you aren't ready to switch to the gym but don't want your home cluttered with workout equipment, the Pilates Workout at Home is the right app. Pilates is an isometric exercise that uses your body weight to work specific muscle groups. The movements are simple but effective, ensuring you see progress without using weights.

This is ideal for beginners who might be intimidated by traditional weightlifting. Its exercise catalog targets different areas of the body, including arms, legs, abs, glutes, and pelvic floor. Although improved flexibility is the goal, features such as the 30-day plan help you lose weight and tone your body.

There are also intense workouts for more experienced Pilates fans. If you're committed to making exercise a daily habit, activate daily app reminders to exercise. Even though a free version is available, it can be hard to access. A common complaint from reviews on Google Play is that you have to repeatedly opt out of the paid version immediately after downloading. One reviewer shared they had to tap opt-out nearly 10 times to access the free version.

Your changes have been saved Pilates Workout at Home In-app purchases Yes Subscription $20 per month or $179 annually App Publisher EZ Health Publish date October 23, 2023 Categories fitness See at Google Store

5 Seven - 7 Minute Workout

Accessible workouts for all

Close

Spending an hour or more breaking a sweat sounds intimidating. Seven - 7 Minute Workout creates easy seven-minute workout routines that you can quickly power through. Similar to the Pilates Workout at Home app, these exercises don't require equipment.

The workouts vary daily but usually include an assortment of planks, jumping jacks, push-ups, and crunches. The process is somewhat gamified to keep you interested, with badges awarded for consistently exercising. You can also choose between 12 coaches and access an online community for support.

Seven differs from some at-home workout apps because it supports exercise modifications. This is great for accessibility or when recovering from an injury. The only drawback with Seven is that the free version is limited. The free version has a small set of exercises. However, you can unlock more by inviting friends to try the app. Also, you can access one free live session per hour.

Your changes have been saved 7 Minute Workout In-app purchases Yes Subscription $5 monthly; $40 annually App Publisher Perigree AB Publish date April 18, 2014 Categories fitness See at Google Store

4 BetterMe

Tackling fitness and diet simultaneously

Exercise and diet are the key combination to weight loss. If you don't want to juggle multiple apps to track food intake and exercise, BetterMe is ideal. It is a wall Pilates app that incorporates a diet component.

After downloading the app and completing a survey, the platform creates a customized workout and diet plan tailored to your age, activity level, weight and wellness goals, and health concerns. However, you can't access that plan until you agree to a subscription.

Better Me features beginner-friendly workouts that usually range between 10 and 20 minutes. Subscriptions are monthly to quarterly. The app sometimes offers a one-week reduced trial to test drive it. Depending on when you sign up, you might lock in a discounted rate.