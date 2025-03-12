Big tech companies are no strangers to collaborations with names outside their niche. Samsung, for instance, has launched multiple phones in partnership with entertainment franchises like Batman and Iron Man. OnePlus has multiple collabs with gaming brands, and Huawei has been launching Porsche Design versions of its flagships for about a decade.

These partnerships allow brands to boost their exposure and keep up with trends, while the souped-up hardware often lands among the best Android phones and gadgets. However, that's not always the case. Let's look at the weirdest brand collaborations in tech that left many scratching their heads.

8 Smartphone cases by KFC, Heinz, and Casetify

A finger-lickin' good iPhone case?

Source: Casetify, KFC

Casetify has an impressive portfolio of collaborations with fashion brands, designers, and entertainment franchises. However, several names seem out of place on a smartphone case. One is KFC, which launched a lineup of Apple product accessories with Casetify in 2021. The collection included several cases for the iPhone and AirPods, an insulated bottle, and a phone charm with beads shaped like fried chicken pieces. A year prior, Casetify released iPhone accessories with another name from the food industry: Heinz. Several designs of ketchup-themed, bright-red cases were available for a limited time.

These two collabs score low on the weird-o-meter, and the resulting products could have made valuable collector's items. Still, something is wrong with putting tech and fast food together. Images of grease-covered touchscreens come to mind when I think about it.

7 Huawei's KFC-branded phone

5,000 units made and sold in China only

Speaking of greasy touchscreens, KFC and Huawei released a limited-edition, KFC-branded Android phone in 2017. The occasion: to mark the 30th anniversary of the fast food chain entering the Chinese market. Huawei made only 5,000 KFC Huawei 7 Plus units, and fried chicken aficionados could get one for 1,099 yuan, or the equivalent of $162.

The KFC phone was nothing special in terms of hardware specs, as it came with a modest Snapdragon 430 chip. But its looks made it stand out: it had a bright red paint job and the visage of Colonel Sanders etched on its back. The phone came with a special app that let you control the music at KFC restaurants, as demonstrated at the 0:49 mark in the video above.

6 HMD's Barbie Flip Phone

A hot pink phone without distractions