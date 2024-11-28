Key Takeaways A weird Android Auto bug is adding "Oh" to WhatsApp messages while reading them out loud.

The bug also appears while reading messages sent on Google Messages, Facebook, and Teams.

The problem impacts various devices and vehicles, extending beyond a particular car maker or phone.

Android Auto has become an integral part of in-vehicle entertainment systems today. It makes driving easy while ensuring you can stay on top of your notifications and reach out to your loved ones. Occasionally, an annoying bug will slip through Google’s testing, disrupting the Android Auto experience. The latest glitch? A bizarre Android Auto bug is causing WhatsApp messages to inexplicably add the word “Oh.”

Several Android Auto users on Reddit report that Android Auto automatically adds an "Oh" to the end of the WhatsApp messages it reads aloud (via 9to5Google). This is despite the message content not containing the word at all. The issue has been happening for a few weeks and appears reasonably widespread.

The bug doesn’t appear to be tied to any specific car manufacturer or smartphone brand, as users with devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, and even Sony report experiencing the issue.

Some users also report facing the same "Oh" issue for messages received on Teams, Facebook, and Google Messages and read out by Android Auto. It is unclear what is causing this issue, but it is likely connected to Google's speech output engine.

Ignore the "Ohs" you hear from Android Auto for now

While this isn't a major bug, it does feel odd and unsettling to hear Android Auto add content that isn't present in a message while reading it aloud. On the positive side, this bug is a lot less harmful and annoying than previous Android Auto bugs that caused connection issues. It is also a lot better than facing audio problems, forcing you to drive without listening to your favorite playlists.

As of now, you cannot do much about this "Oh" bug except ignore it when Android Auto reads unread messages in your car. Hopefully, Google will resolve this problem within the next few days. If you can't wait that long, try to roll back to a previous version of Android Auto to see if that resolves the bug. You can grab the APK of an older release from APKMirror.