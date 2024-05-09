It's easy to spend a lot of money on one of the best Android phones, but you can still save by keeping an eye out for weekly app and game deals on the Play Store. But this takes time, so we've done the hard work and rounded up the best sales for you. This week's highlights are the Task Destroyer app for gamifying your to-do list and Cartoon Craft for straightforward RTS fun. Don't forget to explore the best Google Play Pass games and apps in 2024.

Related Best Google Play Pass games and apps available in 2024 A Google Play Pass subscription is the best way to avoid advertisements and in-app purchases

Apps

There's a great variety of apps on sale this week, but Task Destroyer ( $1.99 FREE) is one you should consider first if you hate crossing items off your to-do list. It turns your task list into a top-down shooter, where you'll destroy your tasks with various weapons as you complete them. Best of all, you can auto-populate tasks from your Google tasks list, so you don't need to add the details manually. It's free to download and keep while the sale lasts.

This week, you can download more useful apps for a lower price or for free. Try Shortcut Maker for easy access to apps and activities or Photos Charging Slideshow to see your favorite pictures while you charge your phone.

Shortcut Maker $0.99 FREE Diseases & Disorders $2.49 $1.19 Image to PDF $2.99 FREE Photos Charging Slideshow $0.99 FREE Resize Image $0.99 FREE Sound Meter $2.49 $0.99

Games

Out of all the game deals this week, Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 FREE) is a must-play. It's a real-time strategy game where you'll collect resources and build your base Age of Empires-style before leading your forces to sack the enemy base. While it's a little rough around the edges, it's nevertheless a thoroughly enjoyable RTS game you should try while it's free to download.

Plenty of other great games are on sale this week. Try Undergrave if you want to scratch that roguelike itch or relax with Real Flight Simulator.

Undergrave $7.00 $3.49 Real Flight Simulator $0.99 FREE Demon Hunter: Premium $0.99 FREE Loop $4.49 $0.49 Zenge $0.99 $0.49 Evertale $0.99 FREE Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 $0.99

Icon packs & customization

Spruce up your phone or smartwatch for less with one of these unique icon packs and watch faces.

Oscuro Icon Pack $1.49 FREE Awf InfoGraph: Watch face $1.79 $0.49 Spheroid Icon $1.49 FREE Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 FREE Blue - Icon Pack $1.49 FREE

Catch the Play Store's weekly deals

Our weekly roundup is just one of the ways you can save money on apps and games. If you love trying out new games on your phone, we recommend a Netflix Games subscription, as it gets you access to a vast library of high-quality games for the cost of the cheapest Netflix subscription.