Apps

The most helpful app on sale this week is Net Signal Pro ( $0.49 - FREE), which can measure your WiFi and cellular signal anywhere you are. You can use it to troubleshoot connectivity problems or find the best place to place a smart home device. It will also give you all the information about your connection, e.g., your public IP address, and your SIM operator.

The other apps on sale this week include Illuminance, which can measure the light level in your location, and NT Calculator, which offers substantially more features than the default calculator app on your Android phone.

Illuminance $0.49 FREE Pencil Sketch HD $9.49 $4.49 NT Calculator $2.49 FREE Resume Builder $4.49 FREE

Games

The best game on sale this week is the dungeon crawler Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 - FREE). You'll fight through various randomly generated dungeons, moving your characters on a tile grid each turn. It's a fun game, but note that it is incorrectly advertised as a roguelike despite it offering no roguelike features.

Other great games on sale this week include the point-and-click RPG Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 2 and the premium version of Doom & Destiny Advanced, which includes all content with one purchase.

Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 2 $2.99 FREE The Hunt for the Lost Ship $2.99 $0.99 Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 $0.99 Sudoku Premium $1.99 FREE Defense Zone HD $2.99 FREE Super Onion Boy 2 $4.99 $2.49

Icon packs & customization

Also on sale are a variety of icon packs and customization apps to change the appearance of your Android smartwatch or phone.

Hepta Theme $1.99 $0.99 Asphalt - Icon Pack $1.99 $0.99 Rock - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 Outline Gold - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 AWF Pixel Analog: Watch face $0.99 FREE

