The Play Store frequently hosts sales on Android apps and games, but finding them isn't easy. Many apps and games on sale are designed to lure you into purchasing poor-quality products, so we've waded through the sales and picked out the apps and games worth trying. You can try some of the best Android games for less and put them through their paces on one of our favorite gaming Chromebooks.

Apps

There are many ways to scan a QR code but one of the simplest is a dedicated app. QR and Barcode Scanner ( $4.49 - FREE) has a few nifty features on top of its QR code scanning capabilities. For example, you can save every scanned QR code for reference later.

Other useful apps on sale this week include ID Photo & Passport Portrait, which makes taking clear portraits a breeze. It's a helpful app if you can't visit a photo booth. The Sound Meter app, which measures noise volume in decibels, is one of the easiest ways to check if you're listening to potentially damaging sound.

ID Photo & Passport Portrait $5.99 FREE Sound Meter - Decibel Meter $2.99 FREE Baby Sleep PRO $6.99 $3.49 Twilight Pro Unlock $9.99 $4.99 Sleep as Android Unlock $49.99 $24.99

Games

One of the top platformer games on Android is Dead Cells ( $8.99 - $5.99) and for good reason. Its mixture of frenetic action, beautiful graphics, and rewarding gameplay makes it the best game on sale this week.

If side-scrolling action doesn't appeal to you, plenty of other great games are on sale. Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition is the best way to experience the classic RPG, while Potion Permit is the perfect game if you love Stardew Valley but want a new experience.

Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition $24.99 $16.99 Talisman: Origins $2.49 $0.99 This Is the Police 2 $7.99 $0.99 Potion Permit $6.99 $4.50 Streets of Rage 4 $8.99 $5.99

Icon packs & customization

Spruce up your phone with fresh wallpapers, icon packs, and widgets. If you have an Android smartwatch, try a new watch face!

Smart iOS Style widgets $1.49 $0.49 WallBerry $1.49 $0.49 Awf Athlete 1: Watch face $0.99 $0.49 Moxy Icon Pack $1.99 $0.99 Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.60 $0.99

Don't miss the Play Store's weekly deals

This is the best place to stay up-to-date on the Play Store's weekly deals. However, if you want to save more, you'll notice that many of these games are available through Google Play Pass. If you're willing to pay the monthly subscription, you'll find that it offers a wide range of apps and games.