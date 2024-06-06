Whether you're a veteran Android user or just switched from an iOS device, you'll want to keep an eye out for the best Play Store deals. These change weekly, but there's no easy way to browse them all on the Play Store, making it difficult to pick up the best Android games for less.

We've rounded up the best apps and games on sale this week, so you can grab all the Play Store deals before they disappear. There are apps for all devices, plus some tools to help you customize your Android phone or tablet.

Apps

If your headphones aren't transmitting sounds like they should, the Volume Booster Max app ( $1.99 - FREE) will come in handy. It does exactly what it says on the tin but can also amplify bass and equalize sounds. It's a straightforward app that doesn't bombard you with unnecessary features or ads. Just ensure you don't exceed safe listening levels when increasing the volume on your phone.

Most of the other useful apps on sale this week are free to download, so grab a few to try. Equalizer is a great companion app to Volume Booster, while Handy List is a no-nonsense list app.

Handy List $1.49 FREE Identify Dog Breeds $0.99 FREE Battery Charging Animations $0.99 FREE Equalizer - Bass Booster Pro $1.99 FREE Screen Mirroring - Miracast $9.99 $6.49

Games

This week, the must-play game on sale is Legend of Keepers ( $6.99 - $2.99), a roguelite dungeon management game where you'll hire monsters and build traps to defeat plundering heroes. There's a comedic angle, too, as your monsters will strike and go on sick leave if you don't manage them correctly. It's a game that will keep you occupied for weeks.

Legend of Keepers is just the tip of the iceberg. Other fantastic games on sale include the childhood nightmare simulator Happy Game and Machinarium, which offers an adorable puzzle experience suitable for all ages.

Shadow Of Death 2 $3.99 FREE ALTER EGO COMPLEX $4.99 $2.49 Machinarium $6.99 $1.99 Happy Game $5.99 $1.99 Burning Sky VIP $1.99 FREE

Icon packs & customization apps

Change your app icons or customize your Android smartwatch with these apps.

Azulox Icon Pack $1.49 FREE Pix Material Colors Icon Pack $0.99 $0.49 Creamy Icon pack $1.99 $0.49 Awf Fit TWO: Watch Face $1.79 $0.49 Nothing Material You Icons $1.99 $0.49

Keep on top of the Play Store's sales

This week, many of the apps on sale are free through the Play Pass program. This subscription service lets you download many of the top apps and games for free, and you can even earn Play Store credit through the Play Points program.