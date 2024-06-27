The best Android apps can make your phone or tablet more useful, but you don't always have to pay full price. New apps and games go on sale on the Play Store every week, but it's not easy to find them.

We've rounded up all the best apps and games on sale this week, so you don't miss any. There are apps for a variety of uses and games across multiple genres. We've even included some icon packs and wallpapers to help you customize your Android phone.

Apps

The most helpful app on sale this week is Millimeter Pro Screen Ruler ( $2.99 - FREE). This app helps measure small objects by placing them on your phone's screen. However, it also includes features like a bubble level to check an incline and a protractor to measure angles.

Other useful apps on sale this week include Sound Meter, which lets you measure outside noise in decibels. It also includes a warning feature if you're in an area where the noise is reaching unsafe levels. The PowerLine Pro app adds a smart status bar indicator at the top of your screen or around your camera cutout, indicating things like battery level, CPU usage, and signal.

PowerLine Pro $6.99 $3.49 Sound Meter - Decibel Meter $2.99 FREE Smart Notify Unlocker $3.99 $2.79

Games

This week, the best game on sale is The Room ( $0.99 - $0.49), an award-winning 3D puzzle game where you'll enjoy the tactile controls as you interact with objects to unravel the mystery. The Room's sequels are also on sale, so if you enjoy the first game, pick those up too for more excellent puzzles.

Other great games on sale include the mobile adaptation of the Terraforming Mars board game, in which you play against the computer or other players to terraform Mars successfully. If you enjoy co-op play, Mysterium forces you and your friends to work together to unravel a psychic's visions and solve a murder.

Mysterium $4.49 $1.49 Terraforming Mars $8.99 $4.99 The Room Two $1.99 $0.99 1941 Frozen Front Premium $3.99 $0.99 Highway Game $1.99 $0.49

Customization apps

These icon packs can completely change how your phone's home screen looks. We've also picked out our favorite launcher and WearOS watch face on sale this week.

Color Lines - Icon Pack $0.99 FREE Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 FREE ENIX Icon Pack $1.99 $0.49 Black Launcher $1.49 $0.49 Semicircle Watch Face $1.49 $0.49

Don't miss out on great deals

If you're looking for more ways to save money, Android Police is the best place to catch deals on apps, games, phones, and other hardware. However, to save money on new apps and games, a Play Pass subscription includes hundreds of useful apps for free with a monthly subscription.