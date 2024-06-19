Every week, new apps and games are on sale through the Play Store. These deals are a great way to save money, but the Play Store doesn't make it easy to find them, so we at AP have browsed all this week's deals to bring you this list of the best Android games and apps on sale.

These are all limited-time sales, so don't wait to grab that app or game you've been waiting for. We've included a variety of apps here, including icon packs and WearOS customization apps for your Android smartwatch.

Apps

Screen Lock Pro ( $1.99 - $0.99) lets you customize your Android phone's lock screen far more than Android 14's lock screen customization features. It offers an unprecedented level of customization tools. For example, you can change the animation speed, vibration strength, wake actions, and more. There are also security features, like automatically locking your phone when you place it face down.

There are a wide variety of useful apps on sale this week for everyone. Positional is a valuable tool for hiking or navigation, while Inure is a powerful app manager that lets you take control over customizing, installing, and managing your apps.

Positional $2.99 $1.49 Inure Full Version $7.49 $3.49 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker $2.99 FREE Astrolapp Live Sky Map $2.49 FREE SkanApp - AR PDF book scanner $19.99 FREE Unit Converter Lab $3.99 $0.99

Games

Teslagrad ( $6.99 - $0.70) is a must-play out of all the great games on sale this week. This game is one of the best adventure games on Android, marrying physics-based challenges with dialogue-free atmospheric storytelling. It's a stunning experience from start to finish, and it even has controller support.

There are more great games for all ages on sale this week. Hot Lap League is one of AP's favorite racing games thanks to its absurd tracks, and Word Master Pro will satisfy those looking for a mental challenge.

Word Master PRO $1.99 $0.49 Hot Lap League: Racing Mania! $4.99 $0.99 The Enchanted Worlds $2.99 $0.99 Laser Tanks $0.49 $0.29 King of Defense 2: TD Premium $1.99 FREE

Icon packs, watch faces, and customization apps

These watch faces, icon packs, and wallpaper apps are great ways to change the appearance of your phone or smartwatch.

Tiles Window Watch Face $0.99 $0.49 Shapy Adaptive Icon Pack $0.99 FREE React 2: Wear OS $1.49 $0.49 Chroma Launcher $3.49 $1.99 Retrowave Live Wallpapers $0.99 FREE

Get your most-wanted apps for less

If you regularly download new Android games, consider a Netflix Games subscription. This gets you access to a library of great games without ads or in-app purchases. Some of the games included in the library are Into the Breach, Moonlighter, and Oxenfree.