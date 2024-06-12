Browsing the latest app and game deals is a great way to pick up the best Android games and apps for less, but the Play Store doesn't make it easy to find them. Fortunately, we browse the Play Store's sales weekly, so you don't have to go any further than this article to save money.

All these apps and games are on limited-time sales, so pick them up this week to avoid missing out. We've included apps of all stripes, including some nifty watch faces that can add some flair to your Android smartwatch.

Apps

The best app on sale this week is Premium Camera ( $2.99 - FREE), which adds many features on top of the basic camera tools included with your Android phone's stock camera app. These features include real-time video filters, burst mode, face detection, image-to-video conversion, and color effects.

Most of the apps on sale this week are for highly specific uses, but if you fall into their niche, they're perfect. The Fractions Math Pro app makes it easy to calculate fractions, while the 90s Music Radio Pro app provides quick access to online 90s radio stations.

90s Music Radio Pro $0.80 FREE Fractions Math Pro $0.99 FREE Learn Python Programming $1.49 $0.49 Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 FREE

Games

The premium version of Demon Hunter ( $0.99 - FREE) is free to download this week, unlocking extra characters and in-game currency. This 2D hack-and-slash RPG is a rewarding experience, perfect for enjoying satisfying combat without an elaborate story slowing things down.

This week, a wide variety of games are on sale, from the training app Chess Coach Pro to God Simulator. Religion Inc. But there's also plenty of action with Zombie Age 3 or Earn to Die.

Airline Tycoon Deluxe $5.72 $2.99 Chess Coach Pro $14.49 $9.49 Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival $0.99 FREE Earn to Die $1.49 $0.49 God Simulator. Religion Inc. $6.99 $2.99

Icon packs & customization apps

There's a variety of exciting watch faces on sale this week alongside the usual set of icon packs.

Digital Mod Black Watch Face $1.29 $0.49 PER007Storm Animated Weather $1.49 FREE Moda Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 Material You Watch Face $0.99 $0.49 Supernova Icon Pack $0.99 FREE

Don't miss a good deal

While the Play Store's weekly deals are a valuable way to get apps and games for cheap, it's not the only way to save money on Android apps and games. Netflix offers a variety of high-quality games through its Netflix Games library, which is included with every Netflix subscription.