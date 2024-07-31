The Play Store is filled with useful apps and fun games, but the best ones come at a price. So, to save you money, we at AP scour the Play Store each week to round up the best deals. This means you don't have to wade through the junk apps to find the ones you might actually want to download.

These apps and games are suitable for Android phones and tablets. We've also rounded up a few customization apps to spruce up your Android smartwatch.

Apps

The most useful app on sale this week is PowerLine Pro ( $6.99 - $3.49). This premium version of the PowerLine app lets you set multiple smart indicators on every screen. These indicators can show your battery life, data usage, signal, charging speed, phone temperature, and more. You can place them around your camera cut-out, on the sides of your screen, and on the top.

Other helpful apps on sale include Mindz, which helps you present and visualize your work as a mind map. It's compatible with phones, but we recommend using a tablet for the best experience. If you're struggling to relax or focus on work, the Mindroid app functions as an Auditory Visual Stimulation device that stimulates your brain with audio or visual signals.

Mindz Pro $4.99 $2.49 Mindroid Pro $9.99 $4.99 Premium Camera $2.99 FREE DJ Mix Studio $12.99 FREE SkanApp $19.99 FREE

Games

One of our favorite horror games is on sale this week. Limbo ( $3.99 - $0.49) is an atmospheric horror platformer where you'll navigate dark, misty spaces to solve puzzles. There aren't any jump scares or body horror effects, just a haunting narrative that'll stick with you long after you've finished it.

If spooky horror games aren't your thing, then grab Death Road to Canada while it's on sale. In this pixel-art action RPG, you'll travel from Florida to Canada, mowing down hundreds of zombies as you go. Every level is randomized, so you can be sure of a different experience with each playthrough. Alternatively, try the survival game Dysmantle, where you can destroy everything to gather materials.

Death Road to Canada $9.99 $1.99 DYSMANTLE $10.99 $4.49 Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 FREE Kenshō $3.99 $0.99 LEGO® Bricktales $4.99 $1.99 Getting Over It $4.99 $1.99

Customization apps

It's always a good time to customize your Android device, so we've collected a variety of our favorite watch faces and icon packs on sale this week.

Nothing Adaptive Icons $1.99 $0.49 Hive Watch Face $1.79 $0.49 InkLine IconPack $1.99 $0.49 Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 FREE Modern Minimal Watch Face $1.29 $0.49

Don't waste your money on poor-quality apps and games

An easy way to save money is to only download free apps and games, but this puts you at the mercy of ads and microtransactions. However, the best free-to-play games offer the best experience without drowning you in ads or in-game purchases.