Every week, we round up the best apps on sale so you don't have to pay full price for new apps and games. The Play Store doesn't make browsing these deals easy, and even complete lists of the apps on sale are filled with poor-quality icon packs or useless apps. Our curated roundup means you will only see the best Android games and apps on sale.

We've collected a variety of apps and games, so you should be able to find something useful. They are suitable for all available Android phones and are a great way to make the most out of budget Android tablets.

Apps

KVDAntiSpy Pro ( $1.99 - $0.99) is on sale this week. This app gives you a thorough breakdown of which apps have access to your phone or tablet's hardware at any time. It also includes privacy-focused features like microphone and camera blocking, whitelisting, and real-time network monitoring.

Other useful apps on sale this week include the Sound Meter & Noise Detector app, which offers a straightforward way to record the noise levels in your area. It also lets you save a recording to replay the measurement, showing duration, time, and status. Another useful app on sale is YoWindow Weather, which updates in real-time to show a living landscape of the current weather.

Sound Meter & Noise Detector $2.99 FREE YoWindow Weather $9.99 $5.99 Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot $2.99 FREE Rotation Control $0.99 FREE

Games

This week, the must-play game on sale is Chroma Squad ( $4.99 - $1.49), a tactical RPG where you control five stunt actors in charge of their own TV show. You'll hire actors, customize your TV studio, set up epic fight scenes, and level up your actors to create the best sentai-inspired TV show. It's brimming with strategy and charm, perfect if you've already played all the best strategy games on Android.

Other great games this week include Sphaze, a puzzle game where you'll guide robots through a series of labyrinths by manipulating the mazes. It's equal parts challenging and relaxing. If you'd rather have a co-op experience, The Game of Life 2 is the official digital sequel to the classic board game.

SPHAZE $0.99 FREE The Game of Life 2 $4.99 $1.99 Colonies PRO $1.99 $0.49 Secret Tower VIP $0.99 FREE Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 $0.99

Customization apps

There are hundreds of app icon packs and wallpapers on the Play Store, so we've picked out the best ones on sale this week so you can customize your Android device without paying full price for these apps.

Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 $0.99 Space - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 Turqoise - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 PSWaves Live Wallpapers $1.49 FREE Retrowave Live Wallpapers $0.99 FREE

Save money on the best Android apps

Our weekly roundups are a great way to save money, but many Android apps rarely (if ever) go on sale. We recommend exploring our roundup of the best Android apps, especially if you've just picked up a new phone or tablet.