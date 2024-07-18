The Play Store is full of limited-time deals, but there's no easy way to browse the best apps and games on sale through the Android app. Therefore, we've rounded up the most helpful apps and enjoyable games on sale so you can check the Play Store's sales without wasting time scrolling.

Whether you're looking for an app to help you concentrate or a new puzzle game, this list has you covered. We've also picked out fun customization apps to change the appearance of your Android phone or WearOS smartwatch.

Apps

Do you struggle to sleep or work? White Noise Pro ($1.99 - $0.99 ) has a variety of ambient noises that cover sounds that may distract you. Some of the sounds included are Rain, Thunderstorms, Wind, Forest with Birds, Seaside, and Fireplace.

Other useful apps on sale this week include OpenTracks, a privacy-focused exercise tracker. This app records and aggregates your activity statistics into an easy-to-read format, and you can also browse an activity map showing where your activities have taken you. The Contacts Widget app is also on sale. This handy tool adds a no-nonsense widget to your home screen showing your favorite contacts.

OpenTracks $3.49 FREE $0.99 FREE Super Shortcut: Productivity $1.99 $0.49 Colorgram: Colorful Filters $1.49 FREE

Games

The best game on sale this week is This Is the Police ( $7.99 - $1.99). This strategy/adventure game is set in a corrupt city slowly falling into chaos. You'll take charge of a police department; you have just 180 days to fix the city's problems before you retire. It's a challenging game, so you may need to give it a few tries before you can finish it.

There's a vast variety of great games on sale this week. Other titles you should try are Machnarium, a quirky puzzle platformer game, and Endling: Extinction is Forever, a depressing but thoughtful story of a fox and her cubs.

Machinarium $6.99 $1.99 Endling *Extinction is Forever $9.99 $4.99 Happy Game $5.99 $1.99 Summoners Era: Idle Strategy $0.99 FREE Empire Warriors: Tower Defense $9.99 FREE Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $7.99 $1.99

Customization apps

We've also collected some icon packs, wallpapers, and even a WearOS complication to spruce up your Android phone and smartwatch.

Photo Complication for Wear OS $1.79 $0.49 Mello Icon Pack $1.49 $0.99 Matrix TV Live Wallpaper $3.99 $2.49 Starfield TV Live Wallpaper $1.49 FREE Goody Icon pack $0.99 FREE

Get the best apps and games on sale

Our weekly roundup isn't the only way to save money on apps and games. A Play Pass subscription includes hundreds of apps and games, so if you're regularly looking for new games, it's a great way to save money.