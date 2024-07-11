Summary Upgrade your video player with OPlayer for just $0.99 to enjoy a seamless and feature-packed viewing experience on your Android device.

Enhance multitasking with Floating Multitasking and control your volume with Volume Control Panel Pro, both on sale for just $0.49 each.

Grab the strategy game Scythe for $4.99 and RPG Titan Quest for $9.99, both offering hours of entertainment on your Android device.

The best apps and games on the Play Store usually aren't free, but they can go on sale. Unfortunately, finding them on the Play Store app is difficult, so we've rounded up the best apps and games on sale this week to help you save money.

Many of the games and apps on sale this week are best experienced on larger screens, like foldables or one of the top Android gaming tablets. But regardless of what device you have read on to see which of our favorite games and apps are on sale.

Apps

OPlayer ( $4.99 - $0.99) is a refreshing break from video players that bombard you with unnecessary details and features. It's simple and easy to use, supports most video formats, and doesn't miss out on crucial features like casting to external devices.

The Floating Multitasking app is a helpful tool for viewing multiple apps simultaneously. While you can use it on your phone, we recommend it for an Android tablet, as it works best with larger screens. The Volume Control Panel Pro app is a nifty way to enhance your Android device's default volume control panel.

Floating Multitasking $1.99 $0.49 Volume Control Panel Pro $2.49 $0.99 Sketch Master HD $9.49 $4.49 Sheet Music Recognition $4.49 $1.99

Games

The strategy board game Scythe ( $9.99 - $4.99) is on sale this week, so if you want to grab this digital adaptation of one of the best board games, now is the time to do so. This adaption is a little rough around the edges, but nevertheless, it's an excellent way to play Scythe on your Android device.

The ARPG Titan Quest is also on sale this week, but we recommend using a controller for the best experience. But whichever way you want to play, RPG fans shouldn't miss out on this fantastic game. If you'd rather play a different genre of RPG, the roguelike deck building game Dicey Dungeons is a superb choice.

Dicey Dungeons $4.99 $2.49 Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 $9.99 Fran Bow $9.49 $4.49 Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.49 $0.99 Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.49 FREE Burning Sky VIP $1.99 FREE

Customization apps

As always, there's a huge amount of WearOS watch faces and icon packs on sale this week. Here are some of our favorites to add flair to your Android device.

Rounded - Icon Pack $1.60 $0.99 Awf Move: Watch Face $0.99 $0.49 Auric Dark 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 $0.99 Circle Crop - Icon Pack $1.49 $0.49 Awf Glow Digital: Watch face $1.49 $0.49

Save money on the best apps and games

If you like to regularly browse the Play Store for new games on sale, consider a Netflix Games subscription. This service includes some of the best games on Android alongside ad-supported Netflix watching.