Apps

The most useful app on sale this week is PDF Utility ( $8.49 - $1.99). While there are many great PDF editors for Android, PDF Utility keeps things simple by only providing essential features. If you need a bloat-free app for reading and viewing PDF files, this is the one to get.

Another helpful app on sale is the Engineering Tools app, which contains an enormous variety of tools for mechanical engineering projects, including measuring tools, project calculators, and more. A more universally helpful app is Resume Builder, which helps you produce a CV from scratch, including formatting and structuring.

$5.00 $0.49 Resume Builder - CV Template $4.99 FREE EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1.99 $9.99 $6.49 $1.99 VIP Notes $14.99 $6.49

Games

Northgard ( $5.99 - $8.99 ​​​) is one of the best RTS games on Android, and if you don't have a Play Pass subscription, we recommend you grab this fantastic game now. There's plenty of singleplayer and multiplayer content to enjoy, and you'll get the same experience as the PC version.

If RTS games aren't your thing, the roguelike narrative card game Cultist Simulator is also on sale. This game encourages experimentation and failure as you explore a rich Lovecraftian world. The classic board game Monopoly is also on sale.

Cultist Simulator $6.99 $1.99 MONOPOLY $4.99 $1.99 The Sun Origin Post Apocalypse $2.99 $0.49 Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $0.49 $0.10 Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 $0.49

Customization apps

Whether you're looking to spruce up your Android phone or change the watch face on your WearOS smartwatch, there are plenty of icon packs, wallpapers, and watch faces on sale this week.

Lena Dark: Shapeless Icon Pack $2.99 FREE Alpine: Wear OS watch face $0.99 $0.49 Carol - Icon Pack $1.49 FREE Now Playing Music Wallpaper $0.99 FREE Raya Reloaded Icon Pack $0.99 FREE

