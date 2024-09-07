There's one beautiful time a year when Google moves a new version to the stable channel where we get to talk about three Android versions at the same time. The 2024 edition of Androidhenge happened just this week, when the stars aligned to see Android 14 getting a final update, Android 15 officially hitting AOSP, and the Android 16 rumor cycle kicking off within hours of each other.

This all happened during a week when IFA 2024, one of the world's biggest tech shows, brought us all sorts of new phones, wearables, and accessories. And like always, the Samsung rumor mill just kept churning along in this week's top news stories.

Android 14 says goodbye

We kind of expected Google's own phones to have left Android 14 behind by now, but the company launched the Pixel 9 series with last year's OS, giving it a slight reprieve. Some rumors had reported that Google could wait until October to release its own Android 15 update, but now that the September security patches are here, it's a moot point — the way things stand, the next full update for Pixels will almost assuredly be Android 15, meaning this week's update was Android 14's last hurrah.

Android 15 says hello

On Tuesday, Google revealed the exciting news that it was officially releasing Android 15... to AOSP. This means the source code for the new version is live for all to peruse, including smartphone OEMs and custom ROM makers, who now have a chance to beat Google to the punch by building their own Android 15 firmware from the AOSP source.

Sadly, this doesn't mean any actual phones will be receiving Android 15 as an OTA update right away — just that Google is done working on the source code. We did get a new Android feature bundle this week, so there's that.

Android 16 picks up the mic

With Android 14 having had its time in the sun and publications like us already spoiling all the new Android 15 features that will start hitting phones next month, it's finally time for Android 16's voice to be heard. We'll spend the next year covering new feature additions as they're discovered, but for right now, we're taking things slow and letting Android 16 get used to its new, public surroundings.

This week, code sleuth Mishaal Rahman managed to activate a new UI hidden in Android 15 QPR1, which will eventually debut as the December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. Rahman doesn't expect these changes to go live until Android 16 if they're made at all, but it appears Google will follow Samsung's lead in redesigning its Quick Settings panel and notification tray to align more with what Apple has been doing with its iOS Control Center lately.

Samsung hardware leaks never stop

Now that the Pixel 9 series has been revealed, leakers are turning their attention to Samsung's upcoming hardware. We know the Galaxy Tab S10 series is coming soon, and a leaked render gave us a clear look at the Tab S10 Ultra this week. We also saw the first live images of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a slimmer Z Fold 6 alternative thought to be releasing only in Samsung's home market.

But the phone that was leaked the most is the one that seems poised for an imminent release. The Galaxy S24 FE showed up in all sorts of different certification listings this week — a TUV Rheinland listing confirmed wired charging speeds, a Wireless Consortium document gave us Qi charging details, and an FCC filing provided a live image of the phone.

IFA gives a stage to all the smaller OEMs out there

Sometimes lost in the shadows of bigger tech shows like MWC and CES, Berlin hosted its annual IFA tech conference this week, so a lot of smaller companies on the tech scene were able to get their time in the spotlight this week. Whether that was Ugreen's playful new chargers, Anker's revamped MagGo 2.0 products, or HMD's innovative Fusion modular budget phone, there was something fresh to gawk over all week.

Our own Dominic Preston, Managing Reviews Editor, attended the event in person. With boots on the ground, he was able to get an intimate look at devices like the Honor Magic V3 and Acer Nitro Blaze 7, proving it's not just the Samsungs and Googles of the world that make Android what it is.