Not very long ago, APKMirror was Android Police's sister site, so sideloaded apps are and always will be part of our DNA. But with the changes Google was spotted making to Android 15's sideloading policies this week, sites like APKMirror will be held at a distinct disadvantage compared to Google Play and third-party app stores , with the apps you download from them losing access to powerful permissions.

This week in Android also saw numerous user complaints about early problems with the shiny new Pixel 9 series, as is tradition with Google phones. Meanwhile, Apple's newest iPhone is ready to be emulated by your favorite Android OEM, third-party launchers are unionizing, and the leaks have started to pour in about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The wild west days of sideloading on Android are over

Google and Apple's app store practices have been the subject of several legal mandates over the last couple of years, like the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and directives from India's Competition Committee. But when legislation mandated that Apple and Google give third-party app stores a fair shot on their platforms, most of us assumed not much would change on Android, considering how easy it has always been to sideload an APK file. But what we weren't thinking about were the ripple effects.

Some of these rules require that Google gives third-party app stores access to the same quality-of-life features users enjoy with the Play Store, like the ability to automatically update installed apps. So Google built a system for third-party app stores to tap into — but now, it appears the company is trying to push APK distribution platforms to this new model by restricting what apps can do if they're downloaded from a source that doesn't use the new system.

The Android 15 Compatibility Definition Document was published recently, and Mishaal Rahman spotted a new policy in it that makes it easier for apps to detect and block sideloading. In a follow-up post, Rahman explained that the policy implemented in Android 13 that disallows access to certain sensitive permissions for sideloaded apps is being expanded in the new version — now, apps won't be able to access the SMS permission, device admin privileges, and several other sensitive APIs unless they're installed from the Play Store or a third-party app store that uses Google's new systems.

Pixel 9 Pro problems paint a predictable picture

You can do all the beta testing in the world, but the real bugs only show up once users get their hands on a product. Every new phone ships with at least a few day-one bugs that can spoil an otherwise flawless launch — even Apple's iPhone 15 had reports of overheating and freezing during setup. But Google, being one of the newer smartphone OEMs on the scene, seems to have more than its fair share of these problems.

This week, Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers finally got their new foldables and were disappointed to find that 5G service doesn't work as expected on AT&T for many users. But if that weren't bad enough, reports started pouring in that the Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold might have a Bluetooth range problem. Our own phones seem to be affected by this problem, too, and we're thinking the new UWB radio on the Pro models might be playing a role.

Android gets a new nemesis

Yes, we've heard the Apple Police jokes, and no, we're not going to make the iPhone a major focus of this site — but we do have to acknowledge the 200-gram elephant in the room. On Monday, Apple announced the iPhone 16 series, and this year's theme was AI and buttons. Android OEMs are already on top of the AI part for sure, but you can expect them to start copying the camera button any day now, because it's actually pretty cool.

But Apple won't be taking the homework copying lying down — this year, the company placed a very prominent "Switch from Android to iPhone" button on the top of its iPhone 16 retail listing, linking potential buyers to a page showing how easy it is to switch ecosystems these days. The company even made an appeal to "anyone new to iPhone" during its keynote, so it's safe to say Apple's not satisfied with its market share just yet.

Galaxy S25 rumors start to pour in

With the Pixel 9 official and the Galaxy S24 FE expected any day now, the Galaxy S25 series now has the full attention of Android leakers everywhere. And it certainly showed this week, as the rumors really started pouring in.

We got our best look yet at the design of the Galaxy S25, even if it is a little familiar. We also saw the Galaxy S25 Ultra in leaked renders, and it's sporting curved corners with flat sides. The S25 Ultra's dimensions are apparently locked in, and it seems as though Samsung has managed to shave more than a few grams off the weight. But the most exciting rumor from the last seven days was one about a massive upgrade to the ultrawide camera — a new 50MP sensor is said to be behind the secondary lens.

Third-party launchers join forces to highlight Google's flawed system

Ever since Android 9.0 Pie's QuickStep gesture was introduced and Android 10 expanded to full gestural navigation, third-party launchers have been a bit buggy on Android. Google integrated parts of the launcher into the multitasking interface to improve the experience, but the trouble is, it still hasn't opened up a QuickStep API for custom launchers to tap into the new system properly.

Now, the developers behind several popular third-party launcher apps have formed a union of sorts to call attention to the issue. Folks behind Nova Launcher, Niagara, Smart Launcher, and Lawnchair have joined forces to solicit public feedback about the problems. The group plans to present data from this survey to Google's Android engineers in October, so there's renewed hope that custom home screen apps could soon match the smoothness of stock launchers like One UI Home and the Pixel Launcher.