We have the view numbers to prove that precisely twelve of you care about Twitter , but we never would have guessed how loud a dozen people could be in a comments section once Elon Musk's name came up. It's getting to where it can be hard to find writers willing to deal with the vitriol just to document a change for posterity. But this is our weekly news column, written by a moderator with access to the shadowban button, so those tactics are toothless here — and posterity should certainly hear about some of these questionable decisions.

Beyond billionaire app drama, the week in mobile was filled with its ups and downs. Google had a rough time in courtrooms at the start of the week, finished it on a high note, and shook things up internally along the way. Meanwhile, Google Photos seemingly entered a new age of development, and there's always another shiny new phone on the horizon, so there are still plenty of positives in the top headlines from the last seven days.

Bluesky sees mass adoption as the Twitter of old continues fading

X? More like FAFO

Elon Musk had toyed with the idea for months, but X's block function is now less about keeping people away and more about silencing them. Shortly after purchasing the platform, Musk declared "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature,' except for DMs." That was met with a lot of pushback, but just over half a year later, he reiterated the sentiment, tweeting "It achieves nothing to 'block' public posts. Time to get rid of block in favor of stronger mute."

X has now implemented this change, so users you've blocked are now allowed to see your public posts again. It was possible for blocked users to see these posts with a burner account previously, but this change means that an extra step is no longer needed.

As soon as X made this change, competing platform Bluesky saw a massive spike in users, to the extent that 500,000 new accounts were created in one day. There's a point in the technology adoption life cycle where a new device or service reaches a market saturation level that makes widespread success inevitable — it would be a bit poetic if it turns out Bluesky just reached this mass-adoption tipping point and X could no longer ignore it.

Regulators mount up on Google

You gotta be handy with the apps if you know what I mean

There are two ongoing court cases that stand to have major repercussions for the Android ecosystem: Epic v. Google, and the US DOJ's antitrust suit over the company's search dominance. Earlier this month, the gavel came down in that Epic case, with the presiding judge giving Google 30 days to make some significant changes to the Play Store.

This week, Google asked for more time to implement these changes as it appeals the court's ruling, arguing that Apple had 90 days to comply in Epic's case against the iPhone maker, and that the plaintiff didn't object to a 90-day timeframe. While the court has declined to grant a permanent stay, it did give Google a reprieve to end the week, so the company will not have to implement some of the mandated changes while the case awaits appeal. However, starting next month, Google will no longer be able to make deals with carriers and OEMs to block other app stores from being preinstalled on Android devices.

Google Photos is on a roll

Four new features were spotted in development this week

It's subtle and easy to miss, but there's a natural ebb and flow to app development when engineers switch from the implementation phase to ideation — and things are definitely flowing for Google Photos right now.

First, a new video player UI was spotted in development with a modern look and extra buttons. Then, an "Enhance" feature we had seen in the past showed up again, but now it's looking like it will let you apply filters as you're sharing an image. Later, the new Memories tab was tipped to be renamed to Timeline soon, but the Memories themselves are sticking around. And when we thought we'd seen it all, the Google Photos website enabled automatic backup for desktop as the week drew to a close.

Google's internal restructuring drives a wedge between Assistant and Gemini

Gemini is the new Assistant, and Assistant is the new Google Home

In the section above about Google facing regulatory pressure, the company's pending antitrust suit was mentioned as an aside, but it might be more than just tangential in this section. In a move that mirrors a lot of the DOJ's sentiment in its recommendation to break up Google last week, the company has been doing some internal restructuring of late.

Earlier this year, Google's parent company Alphabet created the DeepMind division to house its growing AI and machine learning teams under one umbrella. The company then created a new Platform & Devices division that encompasses Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Nest, and Google's Pixel hardware division.

Now, CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that members of the Google Assistant team will be moving to the Platform & Devices division to continue serving your smart home needs, while the Gemini app team is moving to DeepMind. This could create more dichotomy in Google's already-confusing digital assistant offerings in the short run, but we're optimistic about the long-term potential of these changes.

Several exciting phones are on the horizon

Expect news from Nothing, OnePlus, and Samsung soon

This time of year is usually when Google hogs a lot of the spotlight with a new Pixel phone, but 2024's Made By Google event happened a couple of months early. So there's a lull in the smartphone release cycle, and a few big names seem to be vying for our spare attention over the next month or so.

First up is Samsung's slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which is expected to debut early next week ahead of a limited release in China and Korea. Then there's a fun new glow-in-the-dark variant of the Nothing Phone 2a on its way, and it should be revealed on the day before Halloween. But perhaps the most exciting upcoming phone seen this week was the OnePlus 13, which was leaked in live photos shortly after we learned that it will likely feature a new display tech we've never seen before.