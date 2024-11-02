We all like to joke about Samsung's naming schemes giving us gems like the Galaxy S II Epic 4G Touch, but apparently, the company is starting to get a little sensitive about it. In fact, a new report suggests Samsung might abandon the Galaxy branding altogether for some of its most important phones — and it could happen as soon as next year.

The week in mobile saw some huge news about Android 16's release schedule, and this happened just as the new era of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors finally kicked off in earnest. Meanwhile, Samsung might be a bit self-conscious about more than its names, as rumors of a separate, slimmer Galaxy S25 variant emerged, and Google's next two Pixel flagships have already started leaking onto the scene.

Samsung might be having an identity crisis

What's bigger than a Galaxy anyway?

According to a report out of Korea, Samsung is considering dropping the Galaxy branding from its premiums smartphones — most likely, the Galaxy S and Z series. This comes after the company issued an apology to customers earlier in October, with an executive notably stating "We will rebuild our traditional organizational culture of trust and communication. If we find a problem in the field, we will expose it and have a heated discussion to improve it."

According to the report, Samsung is considering this move as younger customers have increasingly come to associate the Galaxy brand with its cheaper offerings like the Galaxy A, F, and M series. There's no word on a potential naming replacement, but the change could come as soon as 2025, although this is not incredibly likely considering the amount of market research Samsung would have to conduct first.

It's coming a lot sooner than you think

On Thursday, Google surprised us all by confirming that Android 16 will be coming much earlier than usual this year. The move will finalize APIs for the new version months early, allowing app developers and smartphone OEMs to ready their wares sooner than before. Google has also shared that it will be releasing a minor SDK version bump towards the end of 2025, but it's still not clear if this will be called Android 16.1 or simply Android 16.

Forget the 9a, we're already looking forward to the Pixel 10

And beyond

The Pixel 9a has only seen a handful of leaks so far, but the rumors are already starting to pour in for Google's next phone after that (and even the next one). On Monday, a leak detailed new AI-powered camera features coming to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 through a new "Video Generative ML" framework. Hot on that one's heels, a separate rumor tipped the Pixel 10 and beyond to use an under-display IR camera, enabling secure face unlock without ambient light or an unsightly display cutout.

A slimmer Galaxy S25 variant could be poised to take on Apple's thinnest iPhone

Was the Z Fold 6 Special Edition a trial run?

We don't follow Apple rumors as closely as we should around here, but there have been whispers of an iPhone 17 Slim in the pipleline for 2025. Late in the week, a publication with a great track record for Samsung rumors reported that "multiple industry sources" had tipped them about a potential Galaxy S25 Slim, perhaps lending credence to the Apple rumors via the transitive property — as tight as things are between the competitors, if Samsung's doing it, there's a good chance Apple is too.

This comes after Samsung announced a slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in China last month, with all of the tolerances cranked down as tighly as they can go. It's possible this limited-launch foldable was a trial run for a slim candybar-style flagship, but it's also possible that it's a sign of things to come and the Galaxy S25 Slim sees a limited release, too.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor revolution has finally arrived

Qualcomm's no longer the only game in town

Until recently, Qualcomm was the only option for smartphone OEMs looking to include an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor instead of the inferior optical variety, which requires the screen to light up and doesn't play nicely with wet or sweaty fingers. But in May, Goodix, a company that supplied many of those optical sensors in the past, announced that it would start manufacturing its own ultrasonic sensors that could be used under a display.

Now, the floodgates have officially opened, with the OnePlus 13 leading the Goodix ultrasonic charge. The same sensor will also be used in the Vivo X100 Ultra in May, and it showed up on the the Xiaomi 15 series this week as well. Going forward, expect more midrange Android phones to adopt the technology as it is now more widely available.