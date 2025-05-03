Material Design took Android from its #holoyolo phase into a modern, sophisticated era of thoughtfully executed UI — but that was back in the Android Lollipop days. In the years that followed, Android 12's Material You gave us some fun new shapes and dynamic theming, but Google's getting ready to release its fourth OS version since then. It's clearly time for a change, and Google seems to know this, considering its fresh new design was just shown off.

In addition to Google's "Expressive" new UI, the week in mobile saw Samsung finally roll out One UI 7 to all of its flagships, just as leaks gave us some early looks at One UI 8. Meanwhile, Gemini seems ever-so-close to hitting an important new surface, and Google let us know that we won't have to wait until I/O to see all the new Android goodies. But if you missed any of the biggest Android headlines in the last seven days, don't worry — we'll get you caught up below.

The visual overhaul we've been waiting for finally appears

We saw the first signs of a new, "Expressive" version of Material You just over two weeks ago — but this week, we got to see it in action. From the looks of things, Google's version of Android 16 for Pixels will take a few design cues from Apple's iOS and Samsung's One UI — particularly the gaussian blur effect — but it won't be a full departure from Material You.

The Quick Settings panel, lock screen, app drawer, and recent apps menu all have a frosted glass look, but there's a lot more to the redesign than blurred backgrounds. In fact, animations appear to be a big part of the makeover, as Mishaal Rahman was able to activate the new UI and show off some of the bouncy transition effects in a report for Android Authority.