With some of the biggest companies in the world constantly competing for market- and mindshare, there's never a dull week in Android news. This week, a few big names outside the usual Google-Samsung two-step came to dance, as EU regulators and corporate lawyers alike laid down the litigation. Of course, Google itself still made headlines, but not all of them were good. If you haven't been following the space as closely as you'd like, we've got you covered with a rundown of this week's top five headlines below.

Is this the end for Nintendo emulators?

Nintendo's lawyers earned their keep this week, reaching a $2.4 million settlement in the company's lawsuit against Tropic Haze, developers of the popular Nintendo Switch emulator, Yuzu, which has now been shut down. Ironically, Yuzu had cropped up to fill the void left by Skyline, another emulator that got sued out of existence this time last year.

After seeing Yuzu's fate, popular Nintendo DS emulator DraStic dropped its price from $5 to free on the Play Store this week in an apparent effort to shield itself from Nintendo's wrath. Its developer, Exophase, has said that they will likely remove the app altogether at some point, raising serious questions about the future of Nintendo emulators on Android.

Full Story Another Nintendo emulator bites the dust following the folding of Yuzu Drastic is now free on Android but will soon be pulled for good

European tech users can't stop winning

Americans, avert your eyes — the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has passed, and the biggest names in tech have been bending over backwards trying to bring themselves into compliance. This week, Apple rolled out its EU-specific build of iOS, introducing Android-style customization options like the ability to install third-party app stores and choose your default navigation app. The company even announced plans to build a tool that makes it easier to switch from iOS to Android, placing a clearly marked Exit sign on that famous walled garden.

Meanwhile, Google introduced some changes of its own to bring Android into compliance with the DMA, most of which centered around Search options and new choice screens during initial setup. And while not in the EU or EEA for some silly reason, users in the UK were treated to a massive Google One upgrade this week: certain plans now include free access to Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware at no additional cost.

Pixel Feature Drops take two steps forward, one step back

After months of testing, Google finally rolled out its March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, introducing new functionality like Circle to Search on the Pixel 7 series and next-gen Call Screen features that will give the caller a nudge when they're caught off guard by your digital assistant answering the phone. Sadly though, this only rolled out to some markets this week — users in the US will have to wait until next week to get the update.

Meanwhile, the upcoming June Pixel Feature Drop got its second beta build, with Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 rolling out to testers this week. Despite the fact that this version squashed some significant bugs, it introduced even bigger issues for some users — many who installed it found themselves softbricked, so we'd only recommend installing this one if your bootloader is unlocked and you're not afraid of manually flashing firmware.

Full Story Google's March Feature Drop is here, but not for you The new release will roll out March 11 in the US, while everyone else will get it starting today

The 'A' in Pixel 8a might not stand for 'Affordable' after all

Many have assumed that the "A" in Google's A-series Pixel line stood for "Affordable," but pricing rumors around this year's budget midrange Pixel 8a indicate it might be time to find a backronym. If the leak is to be believed — and it's from a very reliable source, mind you — the Pixel 8a could see another price hike, pushing it into the same range as the launch price of 2022's Google Pixel 7.

Someone besides Google kills a big Android feature for once

Sorry to end on a sour note, but we couldn't let this last bit of news slip through the cracks. Microsoft announced that it is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), a project that allowed users to natively install Android apps from the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. Support will continue through March 5, 2025, but Microsoft has already pulled the plug on the ability to install new apps. Luckily, there are still some solid third-party emulators that allow you to run Android apps on Windows and Mac.