Every now and then, the stars align and multiple things we've been patiently awaiting fall into our laps at the same time. That seems to be the case with April 2025: After months of leaks, rumors, and delays, two of the most anticipated products from Samsung and Google are now slated to go official on the same day — and those were far from the only things pegged for an April announcement in this week's news.

April 10th is the day Samsung Galaxy fans have been waiting for

In one of the most drawn-out will they/won't they sagas since Ross and Rachael, we've been trying to get a read on when Samsung might release its One UI 7 update since last July. There was obviously a delay of some kind — probably multiple setbacks, judging by the leaks — but Samsung finally set a date two weeks ago, saying the new version would start hitting Galaxy S24 units in Korea on April 7th, followed by a wider release on April 10th.

But at the end of last week, Samsung abruptly took down all mention of the April 10th release from its US press release, giving off strong Here we go again vibes. Thankfully, this week saw the company restore those mentions, so now we're about as certain as we can be that the update will touch down in America a week from this Thursday.

April 10th is the day Google Pixel fans have been waiting for

Google made its big Pixel 9a announcement last Wednesday, sending embargoed press releases out to tech websites across the internet ahead of time. Except something fishy happened: A release date wasn't provided straight away. Then, at the last minute, the company gave the press some vague timeframes for when its new midrange phone would hit shelves.

Shortly after the announcement, Google admitted that there was a delay, citing quality control issues with a third-party component. We were left in a holding pattern all week until Friday, when Google finally made the street date official: Just like One UI 7, the Pixel 9a will make its long-awaited debut on April 10th.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE might not come in April, but the S25 Edge should

A month ago, we learned Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge should debut on April 16th. We've since seen more details, like the new colorways and wallpapers that leaked this week. With rumors of a budget-friendly tablet series from Samsung heating up around the same time, it stood to reason that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might launch alongside the Edge.

But the latest rumors peg Samsung's new tablets for a release shortly after its razor-thin phone — May 4th, to be exact. Still, we learned a great deal about the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10+ FE this week, with specs and renders pouring in from reputable leakers. We even got a peek at Samsung's new cases for the tablets, and that's something you might want to invest in to protect the giant screens these things should pack.

The 'mini' OnePlus 13T is poised for an April release

We've heard rumors about a "mini" OnePlus 13 since February, but this week, the leaker with probably the strongest ties to OnePlus and sibling company Oppo shared some juicy details. We're thinking the model will be called the OnePlus 13T now, though it's still likely to be a smaller phone (by today's standards at least) with a rumored 6.3-inch display. Oh, and the likely release date? Late April, of course.

Nintendo has a new app (and a little something to share on April 2nd)

Even though its predecessor's processor has strong ties to the Android ecosystem, we don't normally cover Nintendo Switch 2 leaks since they're a bit out of our jurisdiction. But we do follow Android apps, and this week, the Japanese gaming giant announced a new one: Nintendo Today will keep you up to speed on all the latest news from the company, including daily updates about games and other products. With the Switch 2 trailer teasing a broader announcement on April 2nd, it might be a good idea to install the new app before Wednesday.