A lot of people won't buy YouTube Premium out of spite for Google's anti-consumer practices around the product — whether that's bending over backwards to block ad blockers or putting features that used to be free behind a paywall. One thing the company hasn't really tried is increasing the value proposition for Premium, but that's something it's finally doing this week. We've also seen Google make a seismic shift in its hardware release schedule in the past seven days, leading us to believe the Pixel 9 is coming months sooner than we had expected. Meanwhile, Samsung's getting ready for its next big hardware event, but the leakers are getting ready for the one after that.

Google finally tries making YouTube Premium more attractive

After years of making YouTube's free tier seem worse by comparison, Google's finally trying to give people more incentive to join YouTube Premium. Midway through the week, the company announced new exclusive perks for Premium members, like the ability to play Shorts in picture-in-picture mode, an AI-powered "Jump Ahead" button, and early access to new features in testing.

In sharing that announcement on its product forums, Google also tipped that it's working on new membership tiers for YouTube Premium and "exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future." While no details were made available beyond that, it's a stark contrast from last week's news that YouTube is cracking down on people who used a VPN workaround to get cheaper subscriptions. It seems like someone in the corporate office may have finally learned you catch more flies with honey.

It sure looks like the Pixel 9 is coming early this year

On Tuesday, Google surprised us all by sending out invitations to a hardware event in August. The company's Made By Google events usually take place in October, so this is a full two months earlier than we were expecting. At first, we thought this might be a Pixel Fold 2 announcement even though we had heard rumors that Google's second-generation foldable would be announced alongside its Pixel 9 series. But there are strong indications pointing to this being a proper Pixel 9 event in August.

In a video posted to Twitter/X by Google Poland, a silhouette of the Pixel 9 could clearly be seen, and the word "PIXEL" slowly faded away to reveal the Roman numeral IX. Then, this same video appeared on the Google Store website with a very telling URL that ended in "pixel_9_pro." So get ready, because all signs point to a full Pixel product portfolio debut within the next two months.

Galaxy Unpacked is upon us

We've had the date circled in our calendars for months based on rumors, but Samsung went ahead and made it official this week: Galaxy Unpacked will take place on July 10 in Paris — less than two weeks away. We're expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, updated Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, and the all-new Galaxy Ring at the event.

While we've learned a lot about these devices from various leaks over the past six months, new details are still trickling in. An online retailer completely spoiled the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and these same devices had their official Samsung cases leaked later in the week. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 showed up in press renders, too, and the former had its entire spec sheet spoiled in an early Amazon listing.

Galaxy S25 rumor season heats up

Always one step ahead, leakers have now turned their attention to Samsung's next Unpacked event, thought to take place in early 2025. This is the annual conference where Samsung's one true flagship is revealed, giving the Galaxy S series its own time in the sun away from the foldables and wearables.

With Samsung's shift away from the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy S Ultra series has carried the torch stylus forward in terms of design language. This has led to a dichotomy where the Galaxy S and Galaxy S+ look quite a bit different from the Galaxy S Ultra, but early rumors suggest that might soon change, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra said to ditch its boxy look for something a little more rounded. And while there's been a bit of will they/won't they in regard to Samsung's usage of its Exynos processor in the upcoming series, one rumor suggests the company could turn to an unlikely partner in MediaTek.

Apple flips the switch on RCS… in beta

Ending on a high note, Apple flipped the switch on RCS support in iOS 18 Beta this week, taking a major step toward drastically improved texting between iPhones and Android devices. The implementation is still in its early stages of development, leaving lots to be desired, but there's finally reason to hope for a day when we can put all of that blue bubble nonsense behind us.