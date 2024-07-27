YouTube's battle against ad blockers has taken an ugly turn in its latest chapter. In June, there were reports that the streaming site was testing server-side ad injections, meaning the advertisements would be integrated directly into the video, making them virtually unblockable without also blocking the video itself. This behavior was apparently spotted in the wild this week, and it happened on the same day Google announced a policy change for YouTube that takes a stricter stance on browser extensions.

Meanwhile, this week was a busy one in the rest of the Android ecosystem. Google is gearing up for its August 13 hardware event, and we've seen so much of the Pixel 9 that we're starting to look forward to the Pixel 10. Samsung seems just about ready to drop its own Android 15 beta, with One UI 7 looking to be a major redesign. We also saw the first signs of a new Chromecast — er, Google TV — and Google Messages is getting ready for cross-platform chats, so it's been a busy seven days.

YouTube's unblockable ads make another appearance

Last summer, YouTube began warning people with ad blockers that it would stop showing videos if ads weren't re-enabled after three views. By fall, this turned into an outright block with a message saying to disable the ad blocker or subscribe to YouTube Premium. As the calendar turned over to 2024, this game of cat and mouse continued, with allegations that YouTube was throttling traffic for users with ad blockers. Now, YouTube appears to be testing the waters on a nuclear option.

After a report in June that YouTube had begun testing server-side ad injection, a method that could make ads unblockable without also blocking videos themselves, it appears that a user has spotted this technique in the wild. Instead of loading an ad from a separate connection, the video attempted to display the ad directly in the user's video stream, though only a black screen was seen. This happened on the same day that YouTube announced a vague policy change where it implied it could be cracking down on the use of certain browser extensions — how most users block ads — leading some to believe that the moves were part of a two-pronged attack against ad blockers.

Forget leaks, the entire Pixel 9 dam collapsed

After Google made things official by teasing its Pixel 9 series last week, the leaks really started pouring in. First, we learned the Pixel 9 Pro XL could get a big RAM and connectivity upgrade, then we saw the standard Pixel 9 in pretty pink before seeing the 9 Pro in all four colors and the 9 Pro Fold in the same old shades. An early hands-on video showed the Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Pixel 8 Pro, the phone it's replacing now that a smaller Pixel 9 Pro model is expected. The display specs for the entire series tip stunningly bright screens, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears poised to ditch its landscape inner screen layout in favor of smaller bezels.

But hardware is a somewhat secondary consideration with the Pixel series, as Google's AI prowess really shines with the helpful software features it adds with each generation. Some of these have finally come to light now that promotional materials for the series have leaked, showing a Windows Recall-like "Pixel Screenshots" feature, among others. This all culminated in a leak at the end of the week that showed one of Google's Pixel 9 commercials — in it, we saw an "Add Me" feature that lets you take group photos, then go back and take another picture of yourself to stitch your likeness into the group shot.

Google TV becomes more about hardware and less about TV

There's a noticeable hardware hole in the Android TV/Google TV ecosystem that sits right between the underpowered Chromecast with Google TV and the aging Nvidia Shield TV. We've been clamoring for Google to fill this gap with a high-end Chromecast offering, and a leak this week suggests it's doing just that — except without the Chromecast branding. A new set-top box called the Google TV Streamer appears to be on the way, and its design hints at more capable processing power than existing Chromecast models.

Meanwhile, Google appears to be shifting its confusing Google TV branding more towards the hardware end of the spectrum by killing off features in the app and service iteration of Google TV. Starting this week, you can no longer purchase TV shows in the Google TV app for Android or through the service on TVs — instead, you'll now need to buy your series through YouTube, which also becomes the home of streaming content you previously purchased in the Google TV app.

One UI 7 is looking like a major revamp

With Google's Android 15 beta program almost ready to go stable, it appears Samsung's version of the update might be hot on its heels. After hearing a few weeks back that icons would get revamped in this release, we've now seen a sneak peek of the changes, which could be paving the way for Material You dynamic theming support. The updated Camera app was also leaked, featuring a new UI and refreshed icon.

One leak earlier in the week said that Samsung might copy the iPhone's best lock screen feature, and then a massive dump of screenshots seemingly confirmed these changes just days later. But it sounds like we won't have to wait very long to see the new version for ourselves, as a reliable source has tipped One UI 7's first beta release for next week.

Main Story Leaked One UI 7 screenshots reveal major design changes One UI is about to get a big UI makeover

Google Messages keeps making moves in the right direction

A few weeks ago, there were signs that Google Messages was implementing a new encryption standard called Messaging Layer Security, or MLS. While Google Messages already supports end-to-end encryption through the Signal protocol, it only works when all parties are using the same protocol. Upstream in the RCS Universal Profile, no such E2EE protocol exists, so if a company like Apple used its own RCS servers instead of relying on Google's Jibe backend, chats between that app and Google Messages would not be end-to-end encrypted.

This week, strings of code showed up in the Google Messages app indicating that MLS could soon be implemented in the Universal Profile, which would mean that any RCS app using the latest upstream changes could communicate with others with full E2EE, provided they were also using the latest Universal Profile features. Meanwhile, Samsung has decided to stop shipping phones with its own Messages app in the US, leaving Google Messages as the one and only default texting app on Galaxy devices going forward. With these changes and Apple on board with RCS, Google may have finally solved Android's texting problem after years of throwing messaging apps at the wall.