Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco is still the biggest flubbed launch in smartphone history, but the company has been a lot more consistent with reliability in the years that have followed. Now, it's finding itself caught in another quality control scandal, and while the stakes are much lower this time around, customers are understandably frustrated.

Meanwhile, Google has been teasing its Pixel 9 series left and right this week, and big-time software updates like Android 15 and One UI 6.1.1 are getting closer and closer to launch. And even though Samsung just had its summer Unpacked event, we're already gearing up for its next hardware launches in this week's top Android news headlines.

Samsung's ear tip rips won't ship

Around mid-week, we started seeing reports that the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were having problems with their silicone ear tips — the part that goes into your ear, not the new AirPods-like stems. When reviewers and early buyers went to replace these tips with one of the different sizes Samsung includes in the box, they found that the silicone would tear easily upon removal.

On Friday, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that the full rollout of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be delayed after "reports relating to a limited number of early production" models, and while the ear tips weren't explicitly mentioned, it's not a leap of logic to assume they're the root cause. With Samsung's history of quality control issues, it's definitely not a good look for the company. But while it's frustrating for day-one buyers who were eagerly anticipating their new earbuds, it is a bit reassuring that Samsung is taking something as simple as ear tips this seriously.

Google can't keep the Pixel 9 to itself

Google has a reputation for strategically leaking its own products, but this year, the company isn't even trying to hide it. On Thursday, it posted a teaser video showing off the Pixel 9 Pro and its August 13 launch date, giving us our first official look at the phone. It then followed up with a video highlighting 22 reasons to switch to the Pixel 9, though about half of the features it alluded to are already available on older Pixels.

Later on Thursday, Google posted another teaser video that confirmed its next foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — a rumor we had heard but were hoping wasn't true. Nonetheless, the inner display's bezels look much thinner than the first-gen Pixel Fold, and the hinge appears to have been redesigned to accommodate that. Combined with the latest rumors that Google's foldable will be available in way more markets this year, and there's a lot to be excited about here.

Samsung says out with the new, in with the new

If you thought the Samsung hardware news would slow down after last week's summer Galaxy Unpacked event, you were mistaken. This week, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy S24 FE were tipped for an October launch, so odds are, there will only be a few brief months before TM Roh and Co. are back on stage showing off even newer gadgets. Oh, and don't forget about the Galaxy S25 — the design leaks have already started pouring in for Samsung's next flagship release, expected in Q1 2025.

One UI 6.1.1, coming to a Galaxy near you

All those shiny new foldables Samsung showed off at last week's Unpacked are already running One UI 6.1.1, the OS that powers some newer features like improved widgets on the Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen. However, this version has yet to hit any phones that people had prior to last week. Luckily, the wait likely won't be very long for many Galaxy owners, and Samsung has already confirmed that it's coming to certain models.

Android 15's last scheduled beta drops ahead of a public release

Android 15 Beta 4 was announced early Thursday afternoon, and after a brief delay, started hitting devices right before bedtime in Google's home country. It's an otherwise unremarkable release with a thin changelog consisting almost entirely of bug fixes, but it does have something special going for it: This is the last scheduled release on Google's Android 15 beta development timeline.

This doesn't mean that the public version is on deck — after all, Android 14 hit a snag towards the end of development and was pushed back nearly two months. But with some of the last major bugs being fixed and the beta program progressing on schedule thus far, we get the feeling it might just make its debut at Google's hardware event on August 13.