Android 15 keeps giving OEMs trouble. Google's initial rollout was delayed, Motorola's version is making phones unusable, and now Samsung is seemingly struggling to seed the software. It might not be jinxed, but it has definitely had a rougher time than Android 16 so far.

The week in mobile was extremely busy. Not only did One UI 7 make headlines, but Android 16 got a major update. Meanwhile, Google Maps found itself in the middle of a fight between users and the US government. All of this was happening as OnePlus let us down hard, Google set a date for I/O, and rumors about the next big phone release kept pouring in.

The One UI 7 grass is greener on the other side of the calendar

There was a time when we expected One UI 7 to see its first beta in late July, but Samsung reportedly wanted to give One UI 6.1.1 more burn and pushed things back. Samsung ultimately confirmed the delay, attributing the slowdown to an abundance of new features. Once the first beta finally landed in early December, it seemed like we were poised for a stable build around February, and Samsung itself even confirmed a Q1 2025 rollout.

Now, it looks like we won't see One UI 7 hit existing phones until the very last day of Q1 2025 at the earliest — or more likely, sometime in Q2 2025. One leak said the Galaxy S24 FE might get the update on March 31, but another report later in the week suggested Samsung could still be beta testing the software into April. And even when the update does come through, some of the Galaxy S25's best AI features might not be present due to hardware limitations.

None of this has stopped Samsung from trudging forward with its regularly scheduled updates, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 got February's security patches, albeit for One UI 6.1.1. Meanwhile, S25 users are already on their second One UI 7 build with an update that contains fixes for a glaring camera issue — understandable, but it surely stings for people on current-generation foldables who are left waiting for a taste of Android 15.

Android 16 is one step away from platform stability

If Android 15 is vexed, the curse seems to have skipped a generation, because Android 16's development is humming right along. Google has already announced an accelerated timeline for the new OS, with a stable version coming in Q2 2025. So far, things are right on track, with Android 16 Beta 2 dropping this week as the last scheduled update before APIs and other app-facing behaviors are finalized.

With the release comes a change in policy: Apps that target Android 16 can no longer opt out of the edge-to-edge display format. This means you'll see a lot more full-screen apps with transparent navigation and status bars going forward, and it's likely almost all apps will get this treatment by 2027. Other user-facing changes showed up in this version, like a dedicated widget for switching between accounts, but it's not all good news: There's yet another bug with Material You theming in this update.

Google Maps giveth, and Google Maps taketh away

Towards the beginning of the week, Google continued the Waze-ification of Maps by introducing new incident reporting options for road conditions. The new options hit Android Auto first, iOS second, and are currently making their way to Android phones — not an ideal rollout order for people on Google's mobile OS, but we'll cope.

A separate saga saw Google Maps alienate some of its fanbase across the operating system spectrum, with this split falling along party lines. After President Trump issued an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Google Maps fell in line this week and changed the sea's name. Google said it was simply following the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) per policy, but the pushback from users got so loud that Maps has now disabled reviews for the Gulf.

OnePlus folds on the Open 2 for 2025

We were paying close attention to the recent influx of Oppo Find N5 news, even though most of us here at AP won't get access to the model since it's not sold in the States. That's because the Find N3 essentially served as a prototype for the original OnePlus Open, so with the timing (Oppo skipped the N4 because of superstitions around the number), it seemed like the upcoming N5 was giving us an early look at the OnePlus Open 2.

The executive in charge of the OnePlus Open line shattered those dreams on Thursday morning, confirming that there won't be a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025. We're still reeling and not entirely sure what this means for the future of the already-beloved foldable, but with Google supposedly canceling the Pixel Tablet 2 and Samsung seeing a dip in Galaxy Z sales, things aren't looking good for large-screen Android devices lately.

Google has some important stuff coming up around May

It seems like Google has a little something for everyone in the pipeline. If you're a fan of software — particularly AI, if the last couple of shows were any indication — you'll be happy to know the 2025 Google I/O puzzle game is out. We're not sure if anybody actually cracked it this year, but Google nonetheless revealed the date for its next conference: I/O 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21.

If you're a hardware fan, Google should have something for you in May as well. Last year, the Pixel 8a was released right before I/O, and a similar timeframe appears to be shaping up in 2025. The leaks are certainly heating up — we got our first look at the face of the phone this week, then official-looking cases appeared to give us a glimpse at the colors. Finally, a massive leak brought it all together, showing the phone from all angles in all of its new colors.