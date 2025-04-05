It feels like 2025 has just started, but, alas, we're already one-third of the way through. We've seen some significant developments in the tech world in the first quarter, and April has kicked off with the same energy. With Google unleashing Android 16 Beta 3.2 earlier this week, paired with upcoming OS-level changes to enhance device security, we're undoubtedly inching closer to the eventual release of Google's next major Android OS update.

Early whispers about Google's Pixel 10 series are ramping up, with the new devices looking like an iterative upgrade over their predecessors. The long-awaited S25 Edge, on the other hand, seems to be facing a delay, and it is no longer expected to be revealed during the previously-rumored April launch window — all that, and more, in this week's top tech stories.

Google will intentionally reduce the Pixel 9a's battery capacity, but it's all good

We know that the Google Pixel 9a's reported early "component quality issues" have forced Google's hand, with the handset, which was originally slated to be launched on March 26, now coming on April 10 (the same day as stable One UI 7's US rollout).

The fact that the device hasn't made its way to customers just yet hasn't stopped users from digging through online resources about the Pixel 9a, with a newly-updated support post highlighting the tech giant's proactive approach to battery longevity with the upcoming Pixel 9a.

The mid-ranger will offer what Google calls "Battery health assistance," a software-sided adjustment that will intentionally tweak your Pixel battery's maximum voltage and its capacity over time in a bid to stave off battery degradation. This isn't a bug — it's an actual feature that will first kick-in after the first 200 charge cycles, and "continue gradually" until 1,000 charge cycles.

Battery health assistance will subsequently make its way to other Pixel models, with usage being optional for people on already-released devices.

Gemini is porting Advanced features to all at a breakneck pace

Google unleashed Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, the tech giant's "most intelligent AI model," last week. Normally, new Pro-tier Gemini models are paywalled behind an Advanced subscription for an extended period of time, often for a few weeks, but to kick off Q2, 2025, Google seems to be feeling extra generous.

Less than a week after launching the new Pro-tier model, Google has rolled out 2.5 Pro Experimental to all Gemini users, bringing widespread availability for enhanced long-context and visual reasoning, science and math-related queries, code-editing, and more.

The development is a huge win for free-tier users, and we're hoping that subsequent models and even Advanced-limited features follow the expedited timeline. On the flip side, though, bringing paywalled features to free-tier users so swiftly does have the potential to ruffle some feathers among Advanced users, who still retain some exclusive features like a longer context window and no rate limits.

Your Fitbit data has until 2026 to find a new Google home

If you're a Fitbit user who's been putting off switching from a Fitbit account to a Google one, you get to procrastinate a little longer.

For reference, roughly a year after acquiring Fitbit in 2021, Google announced that OG Fitbit users would have until early 2025 to transition to a Google account or risk losing functionality. Continuing with its Q2 'generosity,' the tech giant has extended the transition deadline to 2026 — February 2, 2026, to be precise.

If you do not move to a Google Account by the deadline, you will not be able to continue using the Fitbit service. Your historical data will not be retained beyond February 2, 2026 (except as needed to comply with laws), and your account and data will be deleted.

The Tesla Android app now has answers for those mysterious parking lot dents