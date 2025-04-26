New features are usually fun — but sometimes, they can break your workflow, mess with your muscle memory, or just be downright confusing. Google Photos rolled out one such change this week, and this happened as Motorola launched a new slate of gadgets, Google celebrated some birthdays, and Gemini eyed several new homes. If you've been too busy to stay on top of Android news lately, we'll get you caught up on the week in mobile below.

Google Photos gets pushy about editing

We had seen it in the works, but now, a new pre-sharing menu is rolling out widely to Google Photos users. When you select a single image to share (videos and batches of photos are unaffected), Google Photos now takes you to a "quick edit" screen. This lets you do precisely two things: Enhance the image or crop it.

As handy as that might be in many use-cases, it gets in the way if you've already edited the image you're trying to share. Luckily, Google included a way to disable this pre-sharing menu — except it's not visible to all users yet. It looks like there's an early-rollout bug where the settings button to disable quick editing doesn't appear, but at least the touch target is still there for affected users.