Apple, Google, and Samsung have had a bit of a bizarre love triangle going on in recent months, with the California companies brokering a deal to end AirTag stalking, and the Android cohorts combining their AirPlay alternatives into a unified platform. But that hasn't stopped the trio from competing amongst itself, and this week, Samsung snatched the crown from Apple, while the latter seems set on dulling the emulator edge Google has honed for Android. Meanwhile, Google's hoping an internal shakeup can right the ship, but it's sending mixed signals with Maps, and its Pixel plans seem to have sprung a leak.

Samsung's back on top — for now

At the beginning of 2024, Apple took the title of world's largest smartphone maker after 13 years of Samsung holding the spot. But release cycles create an ebb and flow pattern in smartphone sales, and Samsung moving its stylus-sporting top-tier model from a late-year announcement to a launch alongside the Galaxy S series in 2022 has likely resulted in higher peaks and lower valleys.

But this week, Samsung reclaimed its crown, with hype from September's iPhone 15 launch having fizzled out. Analysts have attributed some of Samsung's sales resurgence to strong interest in Galaxy AI, and to the company's credit, it's expanding availability of these features rather than keeping them S24-exclusive as a selling point. And while Samsung doesn't show any signs of slowing down, especially with new foldables on the horizon and a major midrange phone finally coming to the US, Apple's next iPhone release looms this fall, so we might be shuffling the leader board around again come winter.

Apple's eating Android's emulator lunch after all

With its eye no doubt on those same sales figures that have Samsung smiling this week, Apple will be looking to bring more people into its walled garden, as it always does. One market segment where it could see some gains is Android's retro gaming faithful, who have largely only had one choice in mobile operating systems before now.

But regulatory pressure from the EU has Apple reconsidering some of its App Store policies, and it changed its stance on emulators last week. We weren't sure the new policy was going to open the floodgates at first, and concerns still linger over Apple's rules around game ROMs, but we're already starting to see a sweeping change. Testut's Delta Nintendo emulator is now on the App Store, and days later, popular Sega and PlayStation emulator Provenance announced its intentions to follow suit. It appears Android's unchecked emulator dominance has finally come to an end.

Google Maps takes two steps forward, one step back

Google Maps is doing its part to help society on its path to sustainability, announcing a batch of new eco-focused features this week ahead of Earth Day. The app will now give you walking and public transit directions alongside driving directions, hoping to gently nudge you away from your car and towards a lower-emission alternative.

And things are happening beyond our one and only planet now, too, as early signs of future satellite connectivity features coming to Google Maps have now appeared. But like with many Google products, it was two steps forward and one step back for Maps this week, as Google announced it will be deleting drafted reviews this July after discontinuing the draft feature altogether.

It's Pixel leak season and Google's shaking things up

At the end of last week, the Pixel 8a leaked in 4 colors, but the renders were pretty grainy — luckily, earlier this week, we saw those same colors in beautiful HD. Now, we're seeing the first live images of the Pixel 9 Pro, and it's a beaut — but we suspect people might have problems with a couple of the design changes. That was rumored to be one of three upcoming Pixel 9 models, but it turns out there could be four, because the Pixel Fold 2 might actually be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — try saying that three times fast.

If you're starting to think Google's Pixel division has a problem with leaks, you might be onto something. But things are only getting more hectic for the team behind Google-branded hardware, as the company folded its Pixel team into its Android division to form a new Platforms and Devices branch. The hope is that better integration between the teams can make things more efficient, especially with AI now taking up so much of both divisions' time, but the results are yet to be seen.

Android 15 keeps shaping up, one commit at a time

If you're not paying close attention, you might think new Android versions hardly change anything nowadays. But the AOSP commits never really slowed down, they just shifted focus toward refinement — which may not be good headline fodder for your feed, but does wonders for quality of life on the platform. Android 15 looks like it will continue this trend, as we keep learning about feature after feature through a steady drip of discoveries.

This week, we learned Android 15 will have a toggle that makes your phone ignore Wi-Fi networks secured with the antiquated WEP standard. Google was also spotted tweaking animations in the Pixel Launcher, and it turns out Android 15 could treat misbehaving apps like your favorite bar during Covid. In a more intriguing development, Android 15 is working on support for a spec that could charge your tracker or stylus — but the most headline-grabbing Android 15 discovery this week was likely a glimpse of how the new version will help your phone connect to satellites.