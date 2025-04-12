During the week in mobile, a theme presented itself across several of the top Android news headlines: Google has a lot of irons in the fire right now. With the brand-new Pixel 9a hitting shelves while the 2021 Pixel 6 series is still getting full OS upgrades thanks to Tensor and trunk stable, not to mention an ever-growing line of smartwatches, there are a record number of software updates to send out.

There was some important news outside of Mountain View, too — like Samsung's long-awaited update finally touching down and its cute little AI robot rolling out. We'll get you caught up on the week's top Android headlines below.

With the Pixel 9a making its official debut just in time to get Google's April 2025 security patches, and the Pixel 6 series on schedule to receive full software updates through 2026, the company updated a whopping 16 phones, tablets, and foldables this week. Toss in the first three generations of Pixel Watches, which also started receiving a new Wear OS version this week, and you've got a grand total of 19 Pixels that saw updates from Google.

Device Software updates until Pixel 6 October 2026 Pixel 6 Pro October 2026 Pixel 6a July 2027 Pixel 7 October 2027 Pixel 7 Pro October 2027 Pixel 7a May 2028 Pixel Watch October 2025 Pixel 8 October 2030 Pixel 8 Pro October 2030 Pixel Fold June 2028 Pixel Tablet June 2028 Pixel Watch 2 October 2026 Pixel 8a May 2031 Pixel 9 October 2031 Pixel 9 Pro October 2031 Pixel 9 Pro XL October 2031 Pixel 9 Pro Fold October 2031 Pixel Watch 3 October 2027 Pixel 9a April 2032

And it's not just about quantity — the quality of these updates is pretty significant, too. Google is finally setting the Pixel Watch 3's lifesaving Loss of Pulse Detection feature live in the US after receiving FDA clearance just over a month ago. On the phone side, the April security patches shored up two exploits that had been used in the wild, and there were five additional vulnerabilities that were assigned an even higher severity rating than those.

It was a long time coming, but One UI 7, Samsung's stable Android 15 update, started rolling out to Galaxy S24, Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6 users in Korea on Monday. By Thursday, the update started touching down in the US for those same models, but other devices weren't so lucky — Samsung says 2023 flagships will get it later this month, and certain devices may have to wait all the way until June.

Those who receive the update are in for some treats. Samsung's Weather app is now smarter and includes a "life forecast," and the Home Up module for Good Lock now lets you go off the deep end with launcher customizations. Meanwhile, Samsung's revamped widgets have impressed Google so much that the Android maker is calling on app developers to polish up their own.