Over the weekend, we saw an abundance of announcements regarding Android games. From The Division Resurgence opening up pre-registration to the announcement of yet another Niantic augmented reality title, there's plenty of news to keep mobile gamers happy. Last week we also saw the debut of Gamespot's mobile gaming show Swipe; our roundup gathered up the most exciting games from the event. So as we inch closer to the holidays, there's an abundance of gaming news to go around.

So since it's often challenging to stay on top of everything divulged over a busy weekend, we went ahead and gathered all the major mobile gaming announcements for your reading pleasure.

Ubisoft Forward

On Saturday, Ubisoft hosted Forward, a showcase of its upcoming games. There was plenty to see for all platforms, including some interesting tidbits for mobile.

Assassin's Creed Jade

First of all, we've got Assassin's Creed Jade. While the details are still pretty sparse, it's described as an "AAA RPG action-adventure game," which tells us absolutely nothing. However, it is confirmed to be set in China; this area was only visited in Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. So a more expansive Assasin's Creed game set in China is certainly something that sounds intriguing.

Netflix Games also announced a partnership with Ubisoft. This partnership will produce a new Assassin's Creed mobile game alongside two others set in the Valiant Hears and Mighty Quest universes. Although it hasn't been confirmed, it looks like this is a separate title from Assassin's Creed Jade.

The Division Resurgence pre-registration

We saw our first gameplay of The Division Resurgence in July, and now pre-registration is finally open. Unfortunately, there's still no release date, just a nebulous "2023" placeholder. Still, from what we saw in the Swipe showcase, the shooter looks like it could be worth the wait.

Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta

Eurogamer reported yesterday that Ubisoft is sending out invites to test the game's latest build. The closed beta is out now, but it's exclusively available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, and India; it's also not available for iOS devices.

If you weren't lucky enough to be invited, we recommend pre-registering using the Google Play link below. In our hands-on of the closed alpha, we noted that the game was off to a good start, so we're excited to see how the beta has improved the experience. Specifically, we hope there are improvements to the awkward touch-screen controls, which made using one of the best Android controllers almost mandatory in the alpha build.

Marvel Snap and Marvel World of Heroes

Plenty was also happening outside Ubisoft's showcase this weekend; Marvel fans received announcements regarding two upcoming games, Marvel Snap and Marvel World of Heroes.

Marvel Snap is a free-to-play card battler that's up for pre-registration now. While that may not excite you by itself, former Hearthstone director Ben Brode is leading Second Dinner, the team developing the game. This level of experience hopefully means the game won't be a flop.

The release date for Marvel Snap is set for October 18th, and you can register using the Google Play link below.

Then there's Marvel World of Heroes. This is an upcoming AR game from the Pokémon GO developer Niantic. Scheduled to launch globally in 2023, Niantic claims it's "the first Marvel game where players become their own unique Marvel Super Hero." You can read all about it in Niantic's announcement post, but don't get too excited; Niantic seems to be on a roll developing games solely for canceling them.

Iron Marines Invasion

If you're frustrated by all this talk about pre-registration and vague release dates, download Iron Marines Invasion. It's the latest game from Ironhide Games, developer of the popular Kingdom Rush franchise.

Iron Marines Invasion is the follow-up to Iron Marines and promises the same offline RTS experience with a host of new features and improvements, alongside a wealth of new missions and maps to play on.

While vague release dates temper some of these exciting announcements, it's still been a cracking weekend for mobile gamers. And if Iron Marines Invasion isn't your cup of tea, try the recent release Railbound instead, a brand-new puzzle game that matches adorable dogs with trains. One thing's for sure; there's no shortage of interesting games coming to mobile lately, which is excellent to see as the holidays approach.