Back in 2019, the T-Mobile and Sprint merger all came down to one surprise stipulation from the government. To prevent competition from drying up with the disappearance of a fourth carrier, Dish Network — the satellite TV brand — would spin up a new brand, first as an MVNO on T-Mobile, then finally on its own network. This week, as Dish came right up to another FCC deadline, the company launched 5G service for 20% of the nation, with more than 120 cities selected following a pilot program in Las Vegas.

Right now, in cities like Houston, Orlando, and Cleveland, you can sign up for Project Genesis, Dish's first crack at 5G. The company claims a handful of advantages over its competitors — namely, voice calls over 5G rather than LTE and a $30 per month bill. It also comes with some headaches, including a requirement to buy a Galaxy S22 through the carrier at a discounted $400 price. Subscribers can also roam outside their hometown using AT&T or T-Mobile networks, so you won't end up stranded on a summer road trip.

It's a fascinating launch, even if, by all counts, it's been pretty rocky. That said, I'm curious if any of our readers are thinking about trying out Dish, either right now or once it's live in more cities. Switching carriers can be an annoying experience, but these days, saving any dollar amount can go a long way. Companies like T-Mobile have continued offering perks, even rolling out some travel benefits and $5 in gas credit earlier this week, but sometimes, pure savings is all you want. At $30 per month, it's hard to argue with Dish's network here — assuming it's in a city near you, of course.

Just through acquiring Boost Mobile and running its own Dish Wireless MVNO, the carrier has become the fourth largest network nationwide. Assuming all goes well with the company's continued tests, would you consider switching away from the likes of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T to try out something new and — potentially — cheaper? Or are you sticking with those reliable legacy brands instead?