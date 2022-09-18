Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.

Depending on your definition of "small phone," the Pixel series has either never been pocket-friendly, or hasn't in a couple of years. The Pixel 5 is the closest the series has ever gotten, launching in 2020 with a 6" edge-to-edge display. That might sound big on paper, but it was only a millimeter wider and taller than the original Google Pixel, which sported huge top and bottom bezels framing a 5" screen.

However, it doesn't come close to the iPhone 13 Mini in size, arguably the final true "small flagship phone" to launch in the last few years. Apple discontinued its Mini line a couple of weeks ago, replacing it with a massive 6.7" display on the upcoming iPhone 14 Plus. No Android phone matches the footprint of the iPhone 13 Mini, though a couple of them come close. Asus's Zenfone 9 is your best bet, offering a nearly identical size to the Pixel 5. Meanwhile, Sony's Xperia 5 IV feels small in hand, thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio. That said, it might be too tall for some users looking for truly tiny devices. And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which seems to be where the market for small phones is headed.

That said, unless you're interested in a foldable, you don't have a ton of choices left for small phones. Google's mobile division isn't exactly blowing up the sales charts, and it's hard to see how a tiny Pixel flagship would change this. Still, there's space in the Android ecosystem for a competitor to offer a pocket-friendly phone, and if any company can afford to take losses here, providing a much-needed solution to an underserved market.

I'm curious if our readers are interested in buying a smaller phone, so I'm posing a hypothetical for this week's poll. Let's say Google (or Samsung, or your personal favorite Android OEM) announces a tiny flagship. It's hard to lock down what "small" really is — as a poll from last year found, it's truly different for everyone — so let's say it's about the same size as the iPhone 13 Mini. That means it's roughly 65mm tall, 132mm wide, and has a 5.4" display. Would you consider buying this phone, or would the potential caveats stop you in your tracks?

A bit of a different poll this week, but I'm excited to see what people think. As always, if your answer doesn't fit into the poll, feel free to leave a comment.