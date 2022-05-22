Almost all Android devices have used USB-C for more than half a decade. Even Amazon's $60 Fire 7 tablet made the switch this week, effectively removing Micro USB from one of its last mainstream gadgets for good. Apple has made the switch to USB-C on many of its devices, too. From the iPad Air to the MacBook Pro, nearly every product in its lineup uses everyone's favorite modern connector — except, that is, for the iPhone.

Apple has resisted switching the iPhone away from Lightning, even as its proprietary port has grown older and slower with each passing year. Rumors have always pointed to a portless future, suggesting the company would rather eradicate cables completely than give up its MFi program. That all changed over the last two weeks though, as recent word hints at a switch to USB-C starting with 2023's iPhone 14. It's not the first time the company has considered this change, though this time, the phone might already be in testing — more concrete evidence that a transition could be coming down the line.

Before you jump down to the comments to question which site you're on, hear me out. The iPhone remains incredibly popular, specifically in but certainly not limited to North America. Much of our audience is running on the latest hardware from Samsung or Google, but they likely have many loved ones who prefer Apple's ecosystem. Maybe you're in a relationship with an iPhone user, or many of your family or friends have made the switch from Android. In a world where Apple finally drops Lightning for USB-C, you'd be able to share charging cables, headphone dongles, and other accessories without having to consider brands. The only thing more utopian is the widespread adoption of RCS.

Of course, a switch to USB-C would also solve one of the biggest complaints many Apple critics — including us — have with the iPhone. AP alumni Michael Crider wrote something just last year about this very topic, describing Apple's frustrating reluctance to move its iPhone to a modern connector as the only thing keeping him from checking out the competition. I wouldn't be surprised if some element of our audience agrees, no matter how small.

There's only one way to find out. Would you ever consider giving an iPhone a shot if Apple made the jump to USB-C, or is iOS a complete non-starter for you? And please, everyone — keep the comments civil.

Would Apple switching to USB-C get you to try an iPhone? Absolutely not. 53%, 282 votes Probably not. 11%, 60 votes Maybe, I'd consider it. 14%, 74 votes Probably. 9%, 49 votes That's all I'm waiting for. 13%, 68 votes Total Votes: 533 Vote View results

