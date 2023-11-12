When shopping for a smartphone, the first thing most people turn to is the specs sheet. With designs so similar — give or take a foldable — knowing what makes a specific Android phone tick is the best way to pick what's right for you. Some features, like ultra-wide lenses or high-refresh rate displays, are basically a given, while others, like top-tier chipsets and UWB, are usually only found on high-end flagships.

These days, it's easy to take wireless charging for granted. Most smartphones support "fast" wireless charging out of the box — fast, of course, meaning 15W — while the proliferation of affordable charging accessories makes it easy to scatter pucks, docks, and more around your home. But that doesn't mean everyone actually uses the feature. Some readers might forget their smartphones even support wireless charging the second the specs sheet fades into the background.

Typically, I'm in that latter group. But lately, wireless charging has been a personal fixation. On one hand, I've been using the OnePlus Open plenty since its launch, a foldable that nearly perfects what I want out of the form factor with the sole exception of its missing wireless charging. Usually, that wouldn't matter, but the simultaneous launch of Qi2 — which should start appearing on smartphones next year — could change my habits for good. I'm a huge fan of Apple's MagSafe platform on iPhone, and that technology finally coming to Android devices is one of the most exciting factors as we head into 2024.

We've preeviously asked our readers about their wireless charging habits — a few times, in fact — but considering it's been nearly three years, I'm curious how trends have developed. I've simplified the answers in this iteration of the poll to fit our current system, but the core of the question remains: do you use a wireless charger on a regular basis, or are you happy with wired, faster charging systems?