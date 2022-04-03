Foldables have come a long way in just a few years. While there's still a handful of bugs to iron out, the current slate of folding phones has come a long way from those first-gen products. We've also seen more competitors enter the market — it's not just Samsung anymore. As foldables continue to become a more mainstream product, we're curious if our readers are finally considering one for their daily driver.

We've asked this sort of question before — twice, actually — but with this product category advancing so fast, it's worth looking into whether opinions have finally been swayed. In early 2019, poll respondents told us they were waiting for later generations or more affordable prices, just weeks after Samsung unveiled its first-gen Galaxy Fold. A year and a half later — on the eve of the Z Fold2's launch — we asked if your next phone would be a folding one, and despite new entries from Microsoft and Motorola, the answer was a resounding no.

But it's 2022 now, and foldables are better than ever. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are killer devices, the first of Samsung's Z-series you could truly consider some of the best Android phones around — and the lower price of the clamshell model actually makes it an affordable option. Meanwhile, Oppo's Find N really impressed us in our hands-on with it a few months ago. Software issues aside, the hardware was second to none, with a completely flat display once folded, proving Samsung still has its work cut out.

And while not every folding phone released over the last two years has been a home run — maybe third time's the charm, Microsoft — there are some promising products on the horizon. Samsung's next-gen devices will likely build on the successes of last year's models while cutting down on those shortcomings. A potential Pixel foldable is also waiting in the wings, utilizing some of Android 12L's best big-screen features in an all-new form factor.

So, have you been swayed? Are you sticking with a standard slab, or will your next phone finally be a foldable?

Will your next phone be a foldable? Yes, I'm planning on it. 7%, 20 votes Maybe, it depends on something I'll mention in the comments. 10%, 27 votes Nope, I won't get a foldable. 55%, 152 votes Too soon to tell — I'm not upgrading for a while. 23%, 65 votes I already have a foldable. 5%, 13 votes Total Votes: 277 Vote View results

