With October now at our doorstep, the entire mobile tech industry is about to shift into overdrive — if it hasn't already. Next up on our slate is Google with an event that, as usual, you probably already know everything about. But just because the brand behind Android is bad at keeping secrets doesn't mean it's worth skipping Made By Google this week. If anything, it might be worth checking out even more now.

I'll spare you the in-depth recap of everything we're expecting to see on stage this week — look for that ahead of the official event. If you're a regular Android Police reader, you already know plenty about the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. Not only have all three devices leaked over and over again, but Google officially put up teaser store pages for its latest slate of hardware a couple of weeks ago.

Still, there's a chance of some surprises at the event in NYC on Wednesday. From earbuds to Chromecasts and so much more, Google has its hands on nearly every device class you can imagine. And while we're unlikely to see refreshes across every product category, it would be sweet to see some attention given to Google's non-Pixel hardware. Plus, we still have the official launch of Android 14 waiting in the wings, something that could take place on stage alongside the Pixel 8.

As usual, Android Police will be on the ground for Google's big event to get our hands on whatever the company has up its sleeve. That said, I'm curious if our readership will be watching from home. The Wednesday at 10 AM ET time slot might make it a little difficult for some people to catch it — unless, you know, you can easily watch livestreams at your job — but for everyone interested, we'll be sure to have a full roundup of everything as it happens.