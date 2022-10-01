Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.

I'll spare the full roundup of details here — you can find it elsewhere on Android Police — but it's safe to say this event will be a big one. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro aim to build on some of the best Android phones of the last year, gadgets that, while not perfect, certainly raised the bar for the Pixel series in general. Then there's the Pixel Watch, which might manage to overshadow both phones at the event. Google's come close to releasing its own smartwatch before, but this marks the first time one's actually made it to market. Whether it can compete against Samsung's best, only time will tell.

On their own, those products would be enough to set the bar high, but Google isn't stopping there. The company has already teased Nest products making an appearance next week, just in time to compete against some new smart home gear from Amazon. Nest hardware isn't quite as exciting as it once was, but it's perfect timing if you've been planning on upgrading your house or apartment before the year is up.

That's all the guaranteed appearances for now, but Google's no stranger to surprises. Although it won't launch until next year, it's easy to imagine learning some new details about the upcoming Pixel tablet. Maybe Google will finally confirm its status as a hybrid smart hub. The Pixel Fold is a real dark horse candidate — we don't necessarily expect to see it, but much like those AR glasses at I/O, a tease isn't out of the question.

Either way, the event's happening on October 6th at 10 AM ET. We'll be on the ground in New York City, bringing you first-hand impressions and reactions to everything Google announces on stage, but you don't have to be left out. Google's livestreaming the event around the world, giving everyone the chance to learn all about its latest smartphones and wearables. The only question that remains, of course, is whether you'll be watching.