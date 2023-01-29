After months of rumors, leaks, and the occasional early unboxing, Samsung's Galaxy S23 reveal event is just a few short days away. This week, the company will host its latest Unpacked in San Francisco, marking its first in-person launch in three years. While we have a pretty good idea of what all three phones in the S23 lineup will offer fans, there's always the chance for a last-second surprise. With all of the anticipation and excitement surrounding the first big smartphone launch of the year, we want to know: are you tuning in?

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Samsung's latest lineup of smartphones is set to be unveiled at a live event in San Francisco this week. Whether you're after the smaller Galaxy S23 or the Note-esque Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can reserve any of the three devices at Samsung's website for $50 in store credit when you checkout. Reserve at Samsung

On paper, the Galaxy S23 series doesn't seem to be much more than a simple refinement of last year's devices, especially if you're looking at the top-tier Ultra. Leaks show how the smaller S23 and S23+ have finally dropped their camera bumps in exchange for a more cohesive design language between the three phones, though some may feel this move subtracts from the overall charm of the phone. Even if Samsung has yet to show off official S23 renders, it seems like the camera bump's fate is sealed: the Unpacked teaser image shows off three distinct spotlights.

Just because we've seen our fair share of leaks, of course, doesn't mean there won't be room for surprises. Tuning into the livestream might also help you nail down a preorder on time, locking in exactly when the phones are set to go on sale. We've seen Samsung sell out of specific colors and configurations in the past, so you'll need to be quick on the trigger if you're after those green or beige colorways. With at least one of these devices seemingly destined to become one of the best Android phones of the year, an early rush for preorders seems likely.

So, will you be turning into the first big tech livestream of the year, or will you catch up with the news after the fact? Either way, if you're at all interested in these phones, make sure you reserve one through Samsung's site — it'll score you a $50 credit at checkout just for entering your email.