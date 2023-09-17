Apple's iPhone 15 event might be in the rearview mirror, but for us Android fans, the real fun has yet to begin. While we ruminate on what the latest iOS hardware might mean for the future of smartphones as a whole — including my demands for an Action button on every phone — we have plenty of events to look forward to. From Amazon to Microsoft to, of course, Google's main event, this fall is looking pretty hefty on our calendars.

The fun continues this week with Amazon's latest Devices and Service Event, which, despite being an ultra-snoozefest of a name, is actually surprisingly enjoyable to follow along with at home. Amazon always catches us off guard with some unique gadgets in between new Kindles or Echo speakers, and with the amount of attention currently laid on AI, you know Alexa is going to get its time in the sun. Look for our coverage of that event Wednesday as it unfolds.

Just one day later, Microsoft is holding a conference of its own. It's invite-only — and no, Android Police won't be there — but between the company's AI-powered enhancements to Bing and the increased focus on Surface hardware, it's worth paying attention to. Maybe the company will surprise us all with a third-gen Surface Duo. Anything's possible.

Of course, the event we're likely all excited for is Made by Google. October 4th is the big day for Android fans everywhere, as we're set to see the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 series, an upgraded Pixel Watch 2, and potential surprises like a next-gen Chromecast. We'll be on the ground covering this one — it's basically our biggest event of the year — and I'd be surprised if anyone is more excited for anything else.

But that week isn't just limited to Google. Samsung's annual Developer Conference kicks off on October 5th in San Francisco, with a big look at everything One UI 6-related ahead of its eventual stable release.

And honestly, this probably isn't everything. We know OnePlus is working on a foldable, presumably set to unveil sometime before the end of the year. Meta is holding its 2023 Connect event at the end of September ahead of the launch of the Meta Quest 3. And considering these dates really only take us through the beginning of October, there's still a chance for plenty of surprise appointments before snow touches the ground.

So, which one are you most excited for? I have a feeling Google is likely to win out on this poll, but don't count out the likes of those other companies — everyone from Samsung to Amazon has their fair share of fans these days.