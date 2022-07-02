It's July, which means we're officially halfway through the year. Although there are plenty of great phones for sale right now, we haven't seen quite as many launches as in years past — it's an area where LG's absence is really felt. Thankfully, the back half of 2022 looks absolutely stacked with new devices, with phones coming from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. We're also looking forward to the launch of Nothing's first phone — even if its lack of North American availability is a bummer.

Google surprised everyone at I/O 2022 by announcing not just the upcoming Pixel 6a, but this fall's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as well. If the company thought it would help avoid all sorts of hardware leaks, though, they were sadly mistaken. Multiple devices have made it out into the wild, even being sold through channels like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. We've learned a lot about both phones that Google would've rather kept for an official reveal this fall, but it's only made us more excited.

Samsung has been much more secretive, even if it hasn't managed to avoid the usual leak cycle. We expect the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 to be iterative upgrades, improving last year's excellent designs with better creases and sleeker hardware. It won't be too exciting for anyone who bought Samsung's third-gen foldables, but seeing them becoming even more mainstream is pretty thrilling.

OnePlus and Motorola might not be as popular as Google and Samsung, but we're excited to see new phones from them nonetheless. Rumors suggest OnePlus is making another entry in its T-series, offering a souped-up version of the OnePlus 10 Pro from earlier this year. Meanwhile, Motorola's roadmap has leaked more times than we can count, showing off a high-end model with a 200MP sensor — all while we hope for an official announcement for the third-gen Moto Razr.

If these devices aren't doing it for you, a handful of other choices are coming down the pipeline. Nothing's first phone is just weeks from launch, and while it's disappointing that buyers in North America can't use it, it's great to see a new company making a big splash in the smartphone scene. Asus has its latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 6, waiting in the wings, while the Zenfone 9 will likely offer a more streamlined experience. And if none of this does it for you, devices from Sony, Xiaomi, and more should make for some intriguing choices.

It's a holiday weekend, so let's spend it discussing all the phones we're looking forward to next year. I've highlighted all the major smartphones coming out in the next six months in the poll below, all to see which the AP readership is most excited about. It's impossible to list every phone planned for the next six months or so — not to mention rumored products like the Pixel foldable — so feel free to submit your own in the comments below.