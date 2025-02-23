These days, most Android phones are built equal. Sure, that Snapdragon 8 Elite packed in the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be more powerful than the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from two years ago, but are you really going to notice a massive bump in power when you upgrade? Hell, even mid-range and budget devices have gotten particularly speedy, which is probably why Apple's seemingly abandoned that market space altogether this week.

No, when you upgrade your smartphone, you're probably looking forward to improvements to its camera quality more than anything else. Bigger screens, extra RAM, and all the AI in the world can try to lure in potential buyers, but it's the lenses on the back where we usually look for the biggest inter-generational change-ups. Unfortunately, throughout this decade, smartphone cameras have grown particularly stagnant — at least in the United States, that is.

As I wrote about this week, companies like Google and Samsung have turned their attention towards AI parlor tricks and "enhanced" processing measures, all in an attempt to market software improvements as the only changes you'll need. I'm not sure I believe that. It's led to a situation where, despite their consistency and trustworthiness, the Pixel's camera no longer feels like my favorite on the market. On the very least, it ends up feeling like something that requires me to put more effort behind each shot, whether that's before or after tapping the shutter button.

It wasn't always like that, and I'm convinced that Google can return to being the obvious champion of the smartphone camera world by making a few changes on both its hardware and software front. It doesn't even need to look particularly far for inspiration. On the software side, as I've mentioned previously, I really like what Apple did with Photographic Styles on the iPhone 16. From a user perspective, it's not particularly well explained, but once you know what you're doing, it's surprisingly simple and customizable.

The hardware front brings us to this week's poll, though. Compared to its North American-friendly rivals — Samsung and Motorola, in particular, though OnePlus is also guilty of this — Google has fallen far behind China-centric OEMs. Oppo, Honor, Vivo, and others have all focused on squeezing incredible sensors into their devices, including a few generations of 1-inch sensors that make for a massive difference in the final product. Processing and optimization might be king these days, but you simply can't beat larger lenses.

This is a tricky question to craft into a poll, since there are endless brands making smartphones, even in 2025. I've narrowed it down to what I see as a solid grouping of US-friendly brands, along with brands sold throughout Europe and China. In addition to the nine offerings I picked, as usual, I've included the option to list your favorite selection in the comments below. If you think Huawei has everyone beat at this game — and you very well might — shout it out in the comments section.