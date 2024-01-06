For as necessary as weather apps are, finding a good one these days can be a real struggle. Perhaps that's why demand for Google's new weather app feels so high. Having launched on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet last year, the company finally started bringing it to non-Pixel phones last month, and with any luck, it'll continue to roll out to more smartphones throughout this year. But even if you do have access to Google's latest weather tool, it's not a guarantee that's your go-to service.

Although it's been a surprisingly mild start to winter so far in my neck of the woods, I have no doubt Buffalo is set to get hit with lake effect snowstorms sometime in the coming weeks. I used to have my weather prediction problems figured out, but all of those apps have come and gone. Remember Weather Timeline, one of the best-looking apps of the early Material Design days? It eventually went belly up, pulled from the Play Store by its developer before reappearing with a new company. Today Weather, Carrot, Dark Sky — I've left them all behind for one reason or another, be it a downgrade in functionality or being bought out by Apple.

These days, I hope for the best with a combination of Google's weather services — particularly when using a Pixel — and the official Weather Channel app. I find the latter a little more accurate than the search giant, but the constant deluge of ads paired with some surprisingly expensive subscription costs often make it more of a headache than it's worth. But with extreme weather events occurring more regularly than ever before — I'm sure I'll face at least one more "once in a century" blizzard in my less-than-a-century lifetime — these apps remain vital, no matter how annoying.

So I'm curious. What sorts of weather apps are AP readers relying on these days? When I last did a weather-related poll in 2022, the bulk of responders either relied on a standalone or pre-installed app, but I'd love to know what those solutions are. I've included a few of our most popular weather apps in the poll below, but I'd bet this ends up being a discussion worth having in the comments. Whether you like your app of choice because of its design, its reliability, or simply because it avoids being annoying, give it a shout.