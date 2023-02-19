It's not even March yet, but we're already in the midst of all sorts of exciting new smartphones. It didn't take long for 2023 to kick off with a bang, with back-to-back releases from Samsung and OnePlus hitting store shelves this week. The Galaxy S23 Ultra completely blew us away with its excellent performance and build quality — full reviews of the smaller two phones coming this week — while the OnePlus 11 served as a bit of a comeback story for a brand in desperate need of one. But forget all that — we're focused on what's coming next, because this year is starting to look pretty exciting.

For this week's poll, I'm focusing on just a few of what 2023 has in store for us, and that starts with the 800-pound gorilla in the room. It's impossible to ignore Google when discussing Android, and it just happens to have two launches lined up and ready for debuts throughout this year. First, we expect the Pixel 7a to land sometime this summer. Its leaks seem to indicate it'll resemble a smaller, cheaper Pixel 7, with the majority of our complaints regarding last year's mid-range phone all but dealt with. The Pixel 8 series, meanwhile, should arrive sometime this fall, complete with Android 14 and, perhaps, a refreshed design.

The S23 series might be the newest lineup in town, but Samsung isn't slowing its momentum down. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are but a scant few months away, assuming the company sticks to its usual August slot for the next Unpacked event. This year, it sounds like new hinges might allow for both phones to catch up to the competition, folding completely flat without the need for a gap between the screens. That could point to some radical new designs, something fans of Samsung are desperately hunting for in the wake of their latest launch.

And speaking of foldables, we must return to Google for one last rumored device. The Pixel Fold has been quietly whispered about for years now, but thanks to some recent leaks, it's finally starting to take shape. Whether an I/O arrival is in the cards for this device remains to be seen — it could be pushed to an autumnal launch alongside the Pixel 8 series — but regardless, Google's first attempt at a folding phone is something to keep your eyes on.

But, reader, I hear you. You want a dark horse candidate, something exciting that can go toe-to-toe with Samsung and Google. Personally, I think Nothing is looking like it's capable of shaking up the industry. After missing out on the Nothing Phone 1, the company is set for an official North American debut with a flagship-level successor due out this year. Last year's device wasn't perfect, and while its Glyph lights remain a bit of a gimmick, it's an eye-catching one nonetheless.

I'm keeping this poll simple. With the Galaxy S23 series now officially in stock at stores everywhere, I'm looking at these five (technically seven, but who's counting?) smartphones as the most anticipated models of 2023. All that's left is for you to vote for the one that has excited you the most. And hey, if you want to make your case for phones from Motorola, Sony, or any other brand available around the world, take to the comments section below.